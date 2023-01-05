Vatican holds funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI – 05/01/2023 – World

In front of a crowded São Pedro Square, Pope Francis celebrated this Thursday morning (5), the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on the 31st, aged 95. The ceremony, which started at 9:30 am (5:30 am, Brasilia time), took place under the mist of a cold morning in Rome.

In a wheelchair, Francis arrived at the altar shortly before 9:30 am. In his homily, the pope read an excerpt from the Pastoral Rule, a book written by Pope Gregory 1 in the 6th century, which makes reference to the difficulties faced by Ratzinger.

In inviting a friend to keep him spiritual company, Gregory 1 said, in Francis’s reading: “Amidst the storms of my life, I am comforted by the confidence that you will keep me afloat on the board of your prayers and , if the weight of my faults bring me down and humiliate me, you will lend me the help of your merits to elevate me”.

“It is the pastor’s conscience that he cannot carry alone what, in reality, he could never support alone and, for this reason, he knows how to abandon himself to prayer and to the care of the people entrusted to him”, said the pope. “Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom [Jesus Cristo]may your joy be perfect listening to his voice definitively and forever”, concluded the Argentine.

The ceremony took place after a three-day wake in the basilica, where the exposed body of the pope emeritus was honored by around 195,000 people, including the faithful and the curious. Visits ended at 7 pm (3 pm in Brasilia) this Wednesday (4), and the body was placed in a cypress coffin prepared for the funeral.

The first pope to resign in nearly six centuries, Ratzinger has a funeral with protocols similar to those of a pope who held office until death. On Wednesday night, the coffin was closed with, inside, medals and coins created in his papacy, in addition to the text that briefly describes his life.

Called a rogito, the Latin document defines him as a pope who placed the theme of God and faith at the center of his pontificate. “Endowed with vast and profound biblical and theological knowledge, he had the extraordinary ability to elaborate illuminating syntheses on the main doctrinal and spiritual themes, as well as on the crucial questions of the life of the Church and of contemporary culture”, he says.

At the end, the text mentions one of the milestones of his pontificate – the crisis of cases of pedophilia committed by priests. “He fought firmly against crimes committed by representatives of the clergy against minors or vulnerable people, continually calling the Church to conversion, prayer, penance and purification.”

Under applause from the faithful present, the coffin of Benedict XVI left the basilica at 8:45 am (local time) to be placed on the altar set up in the square opposite. Those present then prayed the rosary for about 45 minutes, until the beginning of the mass.

The funeral mass presided over by Francis began shortly afterwards, at 9:30 am (5:30 am in Brasilia). The Argentine pontiff, who suffers from pain in his knee due to a torn ligament, must spend most of the ceremony sitting in front of the coffin.

The Mass is concelebrated by about 120 cardinals, 400 bishops and nearly 4,000 priests. At the end, Francis must sprinkle holy water on the coffin and say in Latin: “Gracious Father, we commend to your mercy Pope Emeritus Benedict, made by the successor of Peter and pastor of the Church, a fearless preacher of your word and a faithful minister of the divine mysteries”.

A choir will then sing in Latin: “May the angels lead you to paradise; may the martyrs come and receive you and carry you to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.”

After the mass commanded by Francis, officials must take the body of Benedict 16 back to the basilica. The coffin will then be wrapped in two others: an intermediate one, made of zinc and adorned with a cross, and an outer one, made of walnut and closed with gold nails.

Complying with a desire manifested in life by Benedict XVI, he will be buried in the same crypt where the body of John Paul II remained until 2011, when, already beatified, he was taken to another chapel.

Benedict XVI will be marked by the surprising decision, on February 11, 2013, to resign from the papacy. Since Gregory the 12th, in 1415, a pontiff had not left the leadership of the Catholic Church on his own.

Italian newspapers said at the time that he was disgusted by sexual and financial scandals at the Vatican’s top hierarchy. But the version ended up not being confirmed, which favored the thesis that he, sick and three encyclicals later, was weakened by the routine of almost eight years of the pontificate.

Benedict 16 died at 9:34 am (05:34 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Catholic Church. On the last day 28, Pope Francis had asked for prayers, saying that his predecessor was very sick.

Although only two delegations were officially invited by the Vatican, those from Italy and Germany, where Joseph Ratzinger was born, several political leaders and heads of state were present.

In addition to Presidents Sergio Mattarella and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and their respective Prime Ministers, Giorgia Meloni and Olaf Scholz, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Queen Sofia of Spain and King Felipe.