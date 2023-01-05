Venezuela receives first cruise ship with European tourists in 15 years

This Tuesday, Venezuela received, for the first time in 15 years, a cruise with almost 500 European tourists, who in the next few days will visit the Venezuelan island of Margarita, Nueva Esparta state.

The tourists, from Germany, Spain, Belgium, France and Italy, were received at the International Port of El Guamache (Nueva Esparta state) by the Ministers of Tourism and Transport of Venezuela, Alí ​​Padrón and Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán, respectively, representatives of the local authorities , MPs and tour operators.

“We started the year happy, receiving this cruise with 498 tourists, mostly German. We broke the cellophane of sanctions and coercive measures”, said the Minister of Tourism, Alí ​​Padrón to journalists, underlining that it resulted from the joint effort of the local authorities and that “it is the first cruise of many to come”.

On the other hand, the Minister of Transport, Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán, explained that it is the “cruise ship Amadea” whose arrival “opens up a range of tourist opportunities” for the country.

“The vessel brings tourists from Spain, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy. This will benefit tourism throughout Venezuela, not just in the state of Nueva Esparta, because with these cruises, the country will be displayed to citizens who want to travel and discover it”, he explained via Twitter.

Speaking to journalists, the Minister of Tourism, Alí ​​Padrón, explained that the visitors will visit the Lagoa de La Restringa National Park, El Agua beach, the cities of Porlamar, Juan Griego, Pampatar and La Asunción, to discover the historical spaces, gastronomic routes and other local attractions.

“We are working with the Ministry of Transport and Bolivariana de Portos (Bolipuertos, state-owned) to adapt the necessary spaces and provide top-notch attention to tourists,” said Alí Padrón, stressing that this is “a great investment” by the Venezuelan Government.

On the other hand, he explained that Venezuela intends to sign an agreement with Poland for “direct flights between Warsaw and Porlamar (Nueva Esparta), with 300 passengers a week”.

Upon arrival in Margarita, visitors attended a local craft show.

According to local authorities, more than 140 soldiers and officers from different security organizations are involved in security operations for visitors along five tourist routes in Nueva Esparta.