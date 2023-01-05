Video Catch Cute Raccoon Standing Up Trying To Catch Snowflakes

A raccoon was recorded having fun trying to catch snowflakes falling from the sky in Everett, Washington (USA).

The scene was recorded on December 19 by a security camera in a residential area.

According to the website Digital Camera World, the owner of the property, Timothy Ellis, is a YouTuber and makes several videos from the security system mounted on the deck of the house. He managed to record the moment the small animal entered his property and started playing with the snow.

In the pictures, the raccoon is apparently fascinated by the falling snowflakes. At various times, it bends down and lifts its front paws towards the sky in an attempt to capture the ice.

When it fails to catch the flakes, the animal demonstrates its confusion as the flakes fall to the ground and mix with the pile of snow that covers the ground. It then repeatedly searches for them before getting up and raising its paws to the sky again.

“I’m not a professional filmmaker, but I make a lot of videos with my cell phone, my drone, my GoPromy security cameras and my dash cam,” explained Ellis on her YouTube channel. YouTube .

Like many other urban animals, raccoons are generally nocturnal, as they sleep during the day and come out of their shelters at night to look for food. They take advantage of the absence of humans in a certain area to search in dumpsters, backyards and public places for possible food.