Video shows collision between two helicopters with 4 deaths

A video released today (4) shows a passenger warning the pilot moments before a collision between two helicopters, which occurred on Monday (2) in Gold Coast, Australia.

The images, released by the Australian news site 7News, show when one of the crew members notices the approach of the second aircraft and calls the attention of Michael James, who was piloting the aircraft.

However, there was not enough time for the pilot to pay attention to what would happen. In the sequence of the video, it is possible to hear the bang of the impact. Glass from the helicopter’s windows appears to be shattered and hitting passengers.

Even with the seriousness of the accident, Michael James managed to land safely on a sandbar. He and the five other passengers aboard the aircraft survived.

In the second helicopter, of the seven passengers, four died: the pilot, a couple and a woman who was traveling with her son. The child is hospitalized in serious condition, according to the local news portal.

Authorities have launched an investigation to analyze the dynamics of the accident. According to Angus Mitchell, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Agency, the aircraft on which the fatal victims were had just taken off and was only 20 seconds in the air before colliding.

The official also said that the emergency landing carried out by pilot Michael James was a “remarkable achievement” and that “a much worse situation could have occurred” in terms of fatalities.

One of the objectives of the investigation is to analyze the range of visibility of the pilots moments before the accident, since, as the released video shows, at least one of them had not noticed the other aircraft.