Vin Diesel announces release date for ‘Fast & Furious 10’ trailer

Are you ready for the newest breathtaking race? We are talking about the different maneuvers and heated engines that we find in “Fast and furious“. That’s because another film in the franchise is about to premiere, with the right to predict the Vin Diesel about when the trailer should come out.

Image: Google

The franchise already has nine films and is now preparing for the release of the tenth production. Also, many fans have been wondering when the newest movie will be among us.

It seems that it’s not just fans who are looking forward to the new film, as Vin Diesel, the lead actor, is too. On the last day, 12/28, the actor shared a photo with actress Jordana Brewster on Instagram, with the following caption:

“On set photo… brother sister.

Less than 2 months away from the FastX trailer launch!!!” “In the set photo… brother, sister.

Less than 2 months until the release of the FastX trailer!!!”in the Portuguese translation.

According to the publication, we can expect the first trailer for the feature film for February; that is, in a month’s time the best Dominic Toretto will be among us delivering fast cars and a lot of action.

Premiere of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 19 of this year. Universal had plans for the release to be about a month earlier, but the date had to be changed.

The film has had many fans since its debut telling the story of the unexpected partnership and companionship between Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner. Around the world, millions of people follow the development of the friendship between the two, going through many things together.

That is until actor Paul Walker, who brought Brian to life, died on November 30, 2013. Since then, the film has continued without Toretto’s companion, however, it has not lost the hearts of fans.

Box office

Last film released, “Fast and Furious 9” had an amazing box office, surpassing the other releases in the same year and remaining as the highest grossing, which was US$ 726.2 million.

Image: Google

It surpassed, for example, “Jumanji 2”, which until then had the highest grossing in 2021. Remembering that the year was going through one of the most delicate moments of the last three years: the pandemic.

It is expected that the last film can also have an overwhelming box office, since on social networks everyone comments on being very anxious about the release.

Is this the end of the franchise?

“Fast and Furious 10” will have two parts, one this year and the other in 2024. With that, we will have the closure of the franchise.

However, we will have a spin-off, like Shaw’s, which won many hearts as well. Our beloved Hobbs also has more details of his story being shared, and, of course, there will be a spin-off focusing on female characters!

We can therefore expect a lot from the “Fast and Furious” universe!