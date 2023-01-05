What is the couple’s bullshit with Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter?

Ndileka Mandela, 57, granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, has criticized Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, for using her grandfather’s name to promote the series “Leaders Who Inspire” (Netflix).

According to Ndileka, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exploit Mandela’s legacy to “profit millions” from the production.

Understand the confusion better and see another clash between the Mandela family and the royal couple:

Harry and Meghan produced documentary “inspired” by Mandela and with support from the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The series “Leaders Who Inspire” was released on Netflix at the end of December and features figures such as activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. In the production trailer, Harry quotes a phrase from the South African leader.

Mandela’s granddaughter criticized association in interview. “I’ve made peace with the fact that people use my grandfather’s name, but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens. […] They are using his quotes in the documentary to get people’s attention and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting from it. I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation supported the initiative but people have been stealing my grandfather’s quotes for years and using his name because they know it sells – Harry and Meghan are no different.”

Ndileka also hit back at Meghan’s statement about an alleged celebration of the royal wedding on the streets of South Africa. In an interview with The Cut in August, Meghan said a cast member of “The Lion King” told her that when she married Prince Harry, people celebrated in the streets of South Africa just as they did when Mandela was released. from prison. “[A libertação de Mandela] it was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of people paid with their lives. It has nothing to do. There’s no comparison,” he said.

Mandela’s grandson has already reacted to the same speech by Meghan. “The Celebration of Madiba [Mandela] was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So the two situations cannot be equated. […] [A libertação de Mandela] can never be compared to celebrating someone’s wedding,” he said.