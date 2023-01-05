What is the Russian hypersonic missile capable of?

For the first time, Russia has put into operation a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles. The warship’s mission is to patrol the Atlantic and Indian oceans.

The latest Russian hypersonic missile, the Tsirkon (Zircon), began testing in 2020, even before the start of the Ukrainian War.

What is the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile?

it was designed as an anti-ship missile, that is, to travel long distances, guided, in order to hit ships, but it can also hit targets on land;

it has a maximum range of about a thousand kilometers;

can maneuver in the air, evading anti-aircraft defenses;

reached nine times the speed of sound (11,000 km/h) in tests, but is believed to operate regularly less than that;

according to Russian military specialists, the missile can carry 300 kg of explosives or an atomic bomb of 200 kt (a little more than ten times more powerful than that of Hiroshima).

The first official launch of a Tsirkon missile took place in October 2020, in the White Sea, in northern Russia. On the occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated a “great event” for “the whole country” and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Staff of the Army, said that Russian ships and submarines would be armed with this missile when the tests were completed. Since then, several experiments have been carried out.

Until February 2020, the attempts took place only in the context of tensions with Western countries. However, Russia has continued high-level weapons testing despite the loss of men and equipment since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia even used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine. On March 18, 2022, a Ukrainian weapons depot was attacked by one of them, a Kinzhal (Dagger).

Now, sending the frigate equipped with the missiles is a signal to the West that Russia should not back down from invading Ukrainian territory. More than ten months since Putin sent troops into Ukraine, there is no end in sight to the war.