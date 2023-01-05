What was Pel’s fortune? See the inheritance left by the King and the heirs

photo: AFP Father of seven children, Pel died last Thursday (29/12), in So Paulo, aged 82

Idol of Santos, of the Brazilian National Team and of the whole sport, Pel died last Thursday (29/12), aged 82. The former number 10 was considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, but the value of the fortune left by him is not accurate.

According to an article in Forbes magazine, from 2014, Pel had accumulated around 15 million dollars – an amount equivalent to R$ 35 million at the exchange rate at the time. The calculation of the North American vehicle takes into account salaries, licensed official products, lectures and sponsorships received.

In the current conversion, that same amount represents R$ 79 million. This fortune would place him among the ten richest retired athletes in the world, even though he played in a much less prolific period from a financial point of view. At its peak, Pel received two million cruzeiros a month, the equivalent of R$70,000 in 2023.

There is no official information about the will of the King of Football. Celeste and Joshua, 26, are the result of his relationship with gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, with whom the marriage lasted 14 years and ended in 2008. Joshua tried to make a career in football, but failed.

Meet all the children of Pel Joshua, Celeste, Jennifer, Kely, Flvia, Gemima McMahom and Edson (Edinho) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Kely Nascimento is Pel’s firstborn and was born from the relationship between the King of football and Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Rerproduo/Instagram Edson, better known as Edinho, second son of Pel with his first wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi. He was a goalkeeper and is currently a football coach. Jennifer is Pel’s third daughter from his marriage to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Reproduction/social networks Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento is the daughter of Pel and Lenita Kurtz. She was recognized by the King of Football in 2002 – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Celeste, Gemima McMahom and Joshua are the children of Pel’s second marriage, with Assria Lemos Seixas – photo: Reproduction social networks Celeste and Joshua are twins and children of Pel with Assria Lemos Seixas Gemima McMahom (next to her brother Joshua) is the daughter of Assyria and American Chris McMahon. But Pel considers her as a daughter, as he raised her from a baby. Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento was recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1991, after a long legal battle, but she never lived with her father. She died in 2006 due to breast cancer. – photo: VIDAL CAVALCANTE/AE Due to Pel’s rejection, Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento published this book, in which she tells her story. She was recognized as a daughter in 1991, but she never lived with her father. – photo: Nirley Sena/A Tribuna. 10/17/06 Wake of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento, in 2006. Filha de Pel died of breast cancer, in Santos, where she was councilor. She was recognized as the former player’s daughter in 1991, but never lived with her father. That’s why she wrote a book to tell her photo-story: Nirley Sena / A Tribuna. 10/17/06

Unrecognized heirs or out of wedlock

In 1996, Sandra managed to take the last name of Pel, who never recognized her, in court. That was ten years before she died of cancer. Pel did not attend the burial.

In 2002, the former player assumed the paternity of Flvia Cristina Kurtz, at the time 34 years old, who was born in Porto Alegre (RS). She is the result of a relationship with then-journalism student Lenita Kurtz. Pel met the physiotherapist heiress in 1994.

Pel’s wife

Pel’s last wife was businesswoman Márcia Aoki, 56, whom he married in 2016, but whom he had known since the 1980s. husband.