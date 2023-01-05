What was Pel’s fortune? See the inheritance left by the King and the heirs

Admin 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

Father of seven children, Pel
photo: AFP

Father of seven children, Pel died last Thursday (29/12), in So Paulo, aged 82

Idol of Santos, of the Brazilian National Team and of the whole sport, Pel died last Thursday (29/12), aged 82. The former number 10 was considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, but the value of the fortune left by him is not accurate.

According to an article in Forbes magazine, from 2014, Pel had accumulated around 15 million dollars – an amount equivalent to R$ 35 million at the exchange rate at the time. The calculation of the North American vehicle takes into account salaries, licensed official products, lectures and sponsorships received.

In the current conversion, that same amount represents R$ 79 million. This fortune would place him among the ten richest retired athletes in the world, even though he played in a much less prolific period from a financial point of view. At its peak, Pel received two million cruzeiros a month, the equivalent of R$70,000 in 2023.

There is no official information about the will of the King of Football. Celeste and Joshua, 26, are the result of his relationship with gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, with whom the marriage lasted 14 years and ended in 2008. Joshua tried to make a career in football, but failed.

Meet all the children of Pel

Joshua, Celeste, Jennifer, Kelly, Fl
Joshua, Celeste, Jennifer, Kely, Flvia, Gemima McMahom and Edson (Edinho) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Kelly Nascimento
Kely Nascimento is Pel’s firstborn and was born from the relationship between the King of football and Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Rerproduo/Instagram
Edson, better known as Edinho,
Edson, better known as Edinho, second son of Pel with his first wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi. He was a goalkeeper and is currently a football coach.
jennifer
Jennifer is Pel’s third daughter from his marriage to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Reproduction/social networks
fl
Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento is the daughter of Pel and Lenita Kurtz. She was recognized by the King of Football in 2002 – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Celeste, Gemima McMahom and Joshua s
Celeste, Gemima McMahom and Joshua are the children of Pel’s second marriage, with Assria Lemos Seixas – photo: Reproduction social networks
Celeste and Joshua
Celeste and Joshua are twins and children of Pel with Assria Lemos Seixas
Gemima McMahom (next to her brother)
Gemima McMahom (next to her brother Joshua) is the daughter of Assyria and American Chris McMahon. But Pel considers her as a daughter, as he raised her from a baby.
Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento was recognized as Pel's daughter
Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento was recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1991, after a long legal battle, but she never lived with her father. She died in 2006 due to breast cancer. – photo: VIDAL CAVALCANTE/AE
Due
Due to Pel’s rejection, Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento published this book, in which she tells her story. She was recognized as a daughter in 1991, but she never lived with her father. – photo: Nirley Sena/A Tribuna. 10/17/06
Vel
Wake of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento, in 2006. Filha de Pel died of breast cancer, in Santos, where she was councilor. She was recognized as the former player’s daughter in 1991, but never lived with her father. That’s why she wrote a book to tell her photo-story: Nirley Sena / A Tribuna. 10/17/06

Unrecognized heirs or out of wedlock

In 1996, Sandra managed to take the last name of Pel, who never recognized her, in court. That was ten years before she died of cancer. Pel did not attend the burial.

In 2002, the former player assumed the paternity of Flvia Cristina Kurtz, at the time 34 years old, who was born in Porto Alegre (RS). She is the result of a relationship with then-journalism student Lenita Kurtz. Pel met the physiotherapist heiress in 1994.

Pel’s wife

Pel’s last wife was businesswoman Márcia Aoki, 56, whom he married in 2016, but whom he had known since the 1980s. husband.

Pel’s Wives and Love Relationships

Pel's first marriage
Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress
Pel's first marriage
Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress
Pel's first marriage
Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress
Pel's first marriage
Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress
Rosemeri and Pele
Rosemeri and Pel were received at the White House by US President Richard Nixon. – photo: EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress file
From 1994 to 2008, Pel
From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao
From 1994 to 2008, Pel
From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao
From 1994 to 2008, Pel
From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao
From 1994 to 2008, Pel
From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao
In 2016, Pel
In 2016, Pel married businesswoman Márcia Cibele Aoki. The couple had no children. This was the third and last marriage of the King of football – photo: Reproduction/social networks
In 2016, Pel
In 2016, Pel married businesswoman Márcia Cibele Aoki. The couple had no children. This was the third and last marriage of the King of football – photo: Instagram/Pel/reproduction
In 1963, before his first marriage, Pel
In 1963, before his first marriage, Pel had a relationship with the maid Ansia Machado. He was then born, in 1964, Sandra Regina, a daughter that the former player only took over in 1991, but never had contact with. – photo: Reproduction of the book ‘The daughter that the King didn’t want’
While married to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings, Pel
While he was married to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, Pel had a love affair with Lenita Kurtz in 1969, in Porto Alegre. Months later, Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento was born, recognized as the daughter of the King of football only in 2002 – photo: Instagram/reproduction
From 1982 to 1988, Pel
From 1982 to 1988, Pel dated the children’s presenter Xuxa Meneghel. The age difference between them was 23 years. In interviews, she revealed that the former player betrayed her and considered the relationship open. – photo: Blad Meneghel/ publicity
In 1989, Pel
In 1989, Pel dated Miss Brazil Flvia Cavalcante (center) – photo: Revista Manchete – 1989

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Will Palmeiras hire? Hazan explains why the club did not strengthen

Palmeiras among the 20 clubs that will compete in the Série A of the Brasileirão …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved