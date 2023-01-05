What were the best streaming movies that went under the radar in 2022?

The year is coming to an end, and that means we’re celebrating all the big streaming hits that have dominated our social feeds and pop culture conversations. But not all streaming movies got their fair shake. Some were ignored, hidden by algorithms, or just didn’t get as much love as we’d like. So what were some of the best underrated streaming movies of 2022?

Every title on this list was worth watching but was buried in one way or another. They include original titles on nearly every major streaming service like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney Plus. In some cases, they received very little marketing from their studios. In others, they haven’t won over critics or developed enough word of mouth to really take off.

The most underrated streaming movies of 2022

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)

Recounting the real-life rescue mission to get a Thai men’s soccer team home safely in 2018, Thirteen Lives didn’t get much attention. It was one of the most underrated streaming movies of 2022. With shaky, grounded camerawork, viewers get front-row seats in the flooded caves where the boys are trapped, as rescuers scramble to save them.

Director Ron Howard has proven his mastery of survival storytelling with films like Apollo 13. Like Apollo 13, Thirteen Lives features characters who display incredible professionalism and heroism in the face of nearly impossible challenges. If you can stomach some claustrophobia-inducing suspense, Thirteen Lives is a must-watch streaming movie of 2022.

Deep Waters (Hulu)

Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Deep Water is an erotic thriller from genre icon Adrian Lyne. A man is suspected of a crime when his wife’s lovers start turning up dead. Is he an innocent victim of circumstance, a devoted and naive husband, or has he finally exploded?

It’s hard to argue that Deep Water is a great movie, but it was a lot of fun! A victim of Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, the film quietly bowed out on Hulu instead of its planned theatrical release. There, it quietly disappeared from the pop culture zeitgeist, but it’s well worth a watch, especially for fans of Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and other similar classics.

Heaven is Everywhere (Apple TV Plus)

A 17-year-old musical prodigy living in the redwoods of California struggles to get her life back on track after the tragic loss of her older sister. With the help of her father and a few new acquaintances, she begins to navigate her school life once more.

Josephine Decker, director of the excellent 2020 Shirley, tells a sweet, beautiful and moving story about coming of age while facing immense pain. As is often the case with Apple TV Plus movies, The Sky Is Everywhere didn’t make a huge impact despite decent reviews.

On the count of three (Hulu)

Two co-workers realizing they both want to end their lives agree to a suicide pact in this dark comedy. Knowing the end is near, they agree to spend one last day on Earth, making the most of it and saying goodbye to their disappointing lives.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael made his directorial debut with On the Count of Three. After a successful debut at Sundance in 2021, the film quietly became a “Hulu Original Movie” in 2022, despite an earlier limited theatrical run. Perhaps its confusing distribution deals are to blame for its lack of marketing. Regardless, it’s a solid film worth adding to your watch list if you enjoy dark comedies and crime flicks.

The Stranger (Netflix)

An undercover cop gets extremely close to a murder suspect, forming a powerful bond as he tries to elicit a confession in this dark and brooding crime drama.

The Stranger was barely picked up by anyone in 2022, in part because Netflix didn’t seem all that interested in commercializing it. It didn’t help matters that it shared a title with an unrelated Netflix show. If you like true crime or movies like Deep Cover and The Departed, you’ll want to watch The Stranger.

All the Old Knives (Prime Video)

Years after a mission goes south, an intelligence officer is tasked with investigating his old team to unmask a mole. This includes an old flame, who he reconnects with to find out if she cheated on him.

A neat little mid-budget spy thriller, this wistful Amazon original was a pleasant surprise. Though it received little to no buzz, it was a competent genre film with a stacked cast that felt like a blast from the past. You may very well have never heard of it, but if you like movies like Three Days of the Condor, Enemy of the State and The Spy Game, you won’t want to sleep on this anymore.

Kimi (HBO Max)

Kimi is the best movie of 2022 that most people I talk to haven’t even heard of. The film stars Zoë Kravitz as an employee at a tech company in the days following the COVID-19 lockdowns in Seattle. Still working from home and suffering from intense agoraphobia, she monitors her employer’s smart speakers, nicknamed Kimi. One day, she thinks she has witnessed a violent crime on one of the recordings and needs to leave the house in search of someone who can believe her.

Director Steven Soderbergh has built a comfortable home for himself on HBO Max in recent years with movies like No Sudden Move and Let Them All Talk. Kimi is the best yet, calling to mind other paranoid thrillers like Rear Window, The Invisible Man, Michael Clayton, and Soderbergh’s own Unsane and Side Effects.

Nanny (Prime Video)

An undocumented nanny takes a job for a wealthy New York family. As she prepares for the arrival of her son, she begins to lose her grip on reality. A violent presence has entered her life and threatens her American dream.

A chilling horror film and one of Prime Video’s best, Nanny was a huge hit at Sundance in early 2022. It took home the Grand Jury Prize and was picked up for streaming to much fanfare. From there, Amazon quietly released it without the kind of big year-end marketing push you might expect. Check it out if you love Jordan Peele’s horror movies or titles like Rosemary’s Baby, His House or the Apple TV Plus Servant series.

No Exit (Hulu)

A Hulu original thriller, No Exit follows a young woman trapped in a snowstorm at a mountain rest stop with a small group of strangers. On a walk looking for cell phone signal, she comes across a kidnapped girl in the back of a van. But whose van is it and how can she get help without accidentally tipping off a potentially dangerous kidnapper first?

No Exist came out in early 2022 and didn’t generate much talk. It’s a shame, because that makes it one of the most underrated streaming movies of 2022. Like many movies on this list, it’s the kind of mid-budget genre film that rarely makes it into theaters anymore, but thankfully has a home online.

Entergalactic (Netflix)

An artist whose career is about to take off strikes up a relationship and possible romance with his charming neighbor in this animated film set on Kid Cudi’s 2022 album Entergalactic. The film features animation in the style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and vocal performances by Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Entergalactic was oddly marketed by Netflix. Billed as a series, it ended up dropping onto the streamer without much fanfare as a TV special. At 92 minutes, it’s hard to think of this as anything other than an animated feature. And it’s great. With gorgeous animation, a killer soundtrack, and an all-star cast, this should have been a much bigger deal on Netflix.

honorable mentions Fresh (Hulu) — A dark, anti-love story, this Hulu original horror movie isn’t for everyone, but with terrific performances from Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, it’s a winner. The story of a serial kidnapper with horrific motives is being broadcast.

Crush (Hulu) — This queer teen romantic comedy garnered attention and rave reviews, but quickly faded from the conversation. It’s a smart, funny, and touching coming-of-age story that you can catch on Hulu.

