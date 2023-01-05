WhatsApp will allow sending messages even WITHOUT having internet? Check out the app’s new feature!

Possibly you went through a situation where you urgently need to use WhatsApp, but for some reason, I can’t. Usually, the main reason for this impossibility is precisely the lack of internet connection.

Thinking about it, Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp, released this Thursday (05), a brand new change in the messenger. Briefly, it will now be possible to use WhatsApp even if internet access is interrupted and/or blocked.

WhatsApp’s novelty is already drawing a lot of attention from users. However, there are still many doubts about how this will happen.

Therefore, it is worth solving all the questions now, and thus checking the novelty of the messenger in relation to the Internet, as well as learning how to activate it on the network.

WhatsApp without internet?

Well, as previously mentioned, possibly you already needed to send a message on WhatsApp, but some problem related to the internet connection made it impossible to do so. In this sense, Meta recently announced the brand new possibility of accessing the application, even in cases of network blockage.

To better understand, the novelty of Meta concerns the use of the proxy tool. Thus, after the changes made to the messenger, users can now rely on its use, even in the event of failures with the tool in question.

More specifically, according to Meta, the focus is on providing better conditions for using the application. This is because there are cases where the connection is impossible for various reasons, such as what happened in Iran during the year 2022. In other words, the population had internet access suspended, in view of the protests that were taking place .

Thus, with the new messenger update, even in situations like the one mentioned, users will be able to send and receive messages. In addition, the novelty is also extremely useful in cases of “blackouts”, failure in cell phone operator systems, among others.

What is proxy and how to activate it

In advance, so that you can learn how to activate the feature, it is worth understanding how it works. In a simple and brief way, the proxy acts as an intermediary system between users and network providers, due to the internet connection.

The proxy system is extremely efficient in different aspects, such as ensuring greater security in the use of network tools. In addition, the proxy is also responsible for automatically blocking some websites, applications, among others.

However, it is precisely because of this block that the limitation of access to WhatsApp occurs, in the cases mentioned in the previous topic. Soon, with the new proxy, users will be able to access WhatsApp without facing blockages.

In order to activate it, therefore, the first step is to check that your WhatsApp is up to date. Then the steps are quite simple and brief, being:

Access application settings;

Select the “Storage and data” option;

Click on “Proxy server”;

Select the “Network” option and enable it “Use proxy server”;

Fill in the requested fields and save.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Meta expects volunteers to develop and supply these systems, bearing in mind the new possibility.

