WhatsApp wins connection via proxy server to work even without Internet | Social networks

WhatsApp announced this Thursday (5) that, starting today, it will be possible to connect to the messenger using a proxy server. In practice, this means that even during blockages or interruptions in Internet access – as happened last year in Iran, for example, during protests in the country – users will be able to maintain access to the app using these shared networks. The idea, according to what was released by Meta, is that these servers are produced by volunteers and/or organizations focused on freedom of communication around the world.

WhatsApp should allow saving temporary messages; what is known

According to Meta, end-to-end encryption will be maintained even during this type of connection – that is, access to WhatsApp via the proxy server will remain secure. The novelty is also useful in cases of blackout and/or failure in the systems of cellular operators. Next, understand what the new feature means and how it can be used.

2 of 2 WhatsApp: connection via proxy helps to avoid app censorship — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp WhatsApp: connection via proxy helps to avoid app censorship — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp

📝 How to improve WhatsApp front photo? Check it out on the TechTudo Forum.

What is proxy server? What is its use in WhatsApp?

Proxy servers are “middlemen” that can securely connect you to the Internet. They can be configured in a variety of ways for different purposes, including enhancing the security of an IP address (anonymizing it, for example), blocking specific websites, and/or limiting network access to addresses. In the specific case of WhatsApp, the intention with the proxies would be mainly to “bypass” any access interruptions, to maintain the connection to the application even during blockages.

In its announcement, Meta stressed the usefulness of the resource in situations where human rights are impacted – such as blockades made during wars or other conflicts involving cyberattacks and access control. This is the case, for example, of interruptions in access to the Internet and social networks, which occurred in Iran during the rise of protests in the country in 2022. However, the novelty can also be useful for times like when there is a drop in the functioning of operators or even in blackouts.

How to set up a proxy server on mobile?

You can set up a Proxy on your mobile phone in different ways. On iPhone (iOS) or Android, follow the steps below:

Go to the WhatsApp settings (on Android, represented by the three dots at the top of the screen) and select “Storage and data”. It’s important that your app is up to date; With the option open, tap on “Proxy server”, in the “Network” area; Enable the option by tapping on the switch next to “Use proxy server”; Then just enter the address of the server you intend to use and confirm the action by tapping “Save”.

With information from Whatsapp

Learn how to browse the Internet safely

See also: Trick reveals who you talked to the most in the app; know how to use