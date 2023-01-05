While Messi supported Neymar, Ney’s cold message to the Argentine on his return to PSG

January 04, 2023 · 1:15 pm

After a few weeks off, Lionel Messi is back to Paris Saint-Germain. champion of world Cup from Qatar with Argentina national teamthe star of the tournament finally returned to the French capital, where he re-introduced himself to the club to applause, and also receiving the caress of Neymar, your best friend on and off the pitch. From Argentina, the number 30 still manifested himself publicly after the death of Skinpaying condolences to the family of the King of Football through social networks.

Without the Argentine, there were two games played in 2023: a 2-1 victory over strasbourg and another loss to Lenswhere the team did not have the Brazilian or Kylian Mbappethe top scorer in the World Cup with 8 goals and runner-up with selection of france. On his social networks, the number 10 of the Brazilian Team spoke about his friend’s return to the club.

More World Cup news:

The message that Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Lionel Messi and Mbappé after going to the Middle East

The sad salary that Corinthians offered Cristiano Ronaldo and that the Portuguese refused

Messi and Neymar reunite at PSG

At the PSG since 2021, Messi has re-edited the historic partnership of the times of barcelona beside Neymar. Both played together from 2013 to 2017, when the Brazilian decided to leave the Spanish team for the French one. In the 2021-2022 season, both were French and also French champions. french cup.

historical record

At the World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine repeated a feat that only the Brazilian Jairzinho, the “hurricane of the tri” had succeeded: scoring goals in all the games of the tournament, including the final. In the decision against France, which ended in a 3-3 draw, Leo scored twice with the ball rolling, and also scored his goal in the penalty shootout.