Why are there so few influencers in Super Bowl commercials?







January 4, 2023 – 2:09 pm

Ad Age

From the moment in which the black hair of the American influencer Charli D’Amelio appeared in the commercial of the Sabra brand in the 2020 edition of the Super Bowl (see below), the marketing industry began to question itself from when the presence of internet personalities in the intervals of the most important sports broadcast in that country will be the rule and not the exception.

Some experts thought that 2022 – the year when influencer marketing industry reached $16 billion mark – could be the year with the most influencers in Super Bowl commercials. But the Ads that ran in last year’s Super Bowl followed a traditional line, with the presence of several great celebrities well known to the public by the mainstream media and not by account of social networks. Only one commercial had the presence of influencers: that of Rakuten, which presented the creators of the fashion universe behind the creation of the Favorite Daughter brand.

And, according to influencer marketers, 2023 will not be the year of influencers at the Super Bowl yet. Experts say that this will happen due to two factors: the increase in prices charged by these internet personalities and the economic crisis in the United States. Therefore, people are more likely to see influencers in digital actions that take place in parallel with the Big Game, but not necessarily on TV.

Influencers and Super Bowl

As it takes up so much of a brand’s marketing budget, the Super Bowl requires brands to “be cautious and they want something tried and true that they feel comfortable with,” says Danielle Wiley, CEO and founder of the marketing agency. influencer marketing Sway Group.

Wiley also believes that people will see more “mainstream” celebrities starring in the ads. Brands will “want to do what they consider safe,” she adds, and influencers don’t fit that category.

related The brands that influencers most like to work with

Traditional celebrities have been a part of the Super Bowl story for the last 25 years, featuring in about a third of all halftime ads in the NFL, according to research by the Sports Business Journal.

“I think the Super Bowl is no different from marketing, as a whole – the industry is extremely fearful of taking risks,” says Kaylen McNamara, senior VP of new business at VaynerX, who led the Sabra account and handled the Super Bowl announcement. 2020, which brought influencer Charli D’Amelio.

“In any circumstance where we anticipate a financial crisis, advertisers tend to stick to what is tried and true because they need to achieve the most ROI with the amount of dollars they have to invest,” comments Annelise Campbell, CEO and founder of influencer and talent agency CFG – which has already carried out activations for brands at the Super Bowl with influencers, such as for Lifewtr.

She adds that it would make sense, in her opinion, for brands to look to what has worked in the past rather than taking a big risk with a new strategy, even more so in a product as expensive as the Super Bowl.

In previous years, there was a financial case for putting influencers in the Super Bowl, as their hiring fees were cheaper than big celebrities. But now, with the increase in fees charged by creators, the argument has lost strength.

The Swai Group notes that the prices charged by big influencers are the same as traditional celebrities. Recently, when quoting prices for a customer’s entries on TikTok, Wiley said that the amounts charged by digital influencers were exactly the same as those stipulated by figures like Drew Barrymore.

“If the company is looking for a big influencer, it’s not necessarily going to be cheaper than the cost of a celebrity,” Wiley said. Especially when it comes to pioneering influencers, like the first great TikTok creators, according to the executive.

Brands looking to have a major influencer in a Super Bowl commercial rather than a traditional celebrity, believing they’ll incur lower costs, may be disappointed, according to Campbell.