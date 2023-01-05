Why is Palmeiras the only Serie A club without signings for 2023?

Palmeiras is the only one among the 20 clubs that will compete in Série A of the Brasileirão without signing players for men’s football. Although keeping an eye on the market, the club’s priority for 2023 was to maintain the base of the Brazilian champion squad and promote youth from the base – seven Cup 2022 champions are in the professional.

Verdão understands that it is more important to retain its champion athletes, which requires high investment in some cases, than to seek reinforcements in large numbers. The idea of ​​​​the board and the commission of coach Abel Ferreira is not to hire “anyone”, or “bring for the sake of bringing” a new player.

In this sense, Palmeiras renewed in recent months the contracts of Dudu, Raphel Veiga, Rony, Piquerez, Mayke, Marcelo Lomba, Gustavo Gómez and Luan. On the other hand, it lost Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest), last season’s main player, and also traded Wesley (Cruzeiro), Jorge (Fluminense) and Endrick (sold to Real Madrid, but remains until 2024).

In addition to them, Lucas Esteves (on loan to Fortaleza), Lucas Lima (was out and his contract ended), Victor Luis (was out, his contract ended and went to Coritiba) and Matheus Fernandes (about to be announced) are also out of the club by Red Bull Bragantino).

For Scarpa’s place, Palmeiras intends to have Raphael Veiga and Bruno Tabata, in addition to Jhon Jhon, promoted from the base. In addition to Tabata, the signing of Argentine striker José Manuel López was also made with an eye on 2023.

In the attack, with Endrick signed among the professionals, the idea is to use Rony again for the ends, as at the end of 2022.

Abel returned today (5) to Brazil after a period in Portugal, where he received awards – his assistants continued the day-to-day work at the Academia de Futebol. The coach had previously signaled that if there were signings, it would be one or two.

See below the summary of Palmeiras movements in the market

Renewed contract: Dudu, raphel Veiga, Rony, Piquerez, Mayke, Marcelo Lomba, Gustavo Gómez and Luan

Exit / Traded to Exit: Gustavo Scarpa (notthingam Forest), Wesley (Cruzeiro), Jorge (Fluminense) and Endrick (sold to Real Madrid, but stays until 2024)

Were out and follow: Lucas Esteves (Fortaleza), Lucas Lima (end of contract), Victor Luis (end of contract and went to Coritiba) and Matheus Fernandes (Red Bull Bragantino)

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Twitter

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Instagram

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on TikTok

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Kwai

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Facebook