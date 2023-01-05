In the world of espionage, nothing is what it seems, and that’s also true for Betrayal, Netflix’s latest series. Yes, Charlie Cox’s new series was supposed to be limited, but that hasn’t stopped the powers that be from changing their minds and renewing so-called “one-offs” like this one in the past. Given this, could there be a 2nd season of Betrayal on Netflix?

Below, check out everything we know about. Ahh, and if you have some time, check out Netflix’s TOP 10 of the week.

Will there be season 2 of Betrayal on Netflix?

Betrayal’s return date depends on whether the series will be renewed. And this is mainly due to the fans. If the response is strong enough, especially within the four weeks following the series’ release, then Netflix might reconsider and order a second series to capitalize on this.

If Traição returns for a 2nd season, the announcement should not arrive before February 2023. And this shows that there should not be a release of full episodes before 2024.

Who will be back for Season 2 of Betrayal?

Assuming Betrayal is renewed by Netflix, we believe at least some of the main cast will return. And that includes:

Olga Kurylenko as Kara;

Oona Chaplin as Maddy Lawrence;

Ciarán Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis;

Tracy Ifeachor as Dede;

Avital Lvova as Irina Belova.

If you’ve already finished Season 1, you know that Charlie Cox will not be returning to the series, even if he is the star. This is said to be because Adam Lawrence is dead after the events of the Season 1 finale. Also, Patrick Hamilton (Dorian) also died thanks to a poisonous gift from Kara.

What will happen in Season 2 of Betrayal?

The future of Betrayal is pretty murky, as is the world these spies and double agents operate in. On the one hand, a new storyline starring Olga Kurylenko as Kara looks like the best bet moving forward. As someone who is still active in the field, Kara could be caught up in a new case anywhere in the world, be it Russia or a new setting.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning how surprising Maddy ended up being in the end. Given her vendetta against Dede, her husband’s killer, we would absolutely tune in to a revenge story, one that puts Oona Chaplin front and center.

And if Betrayal proves to be as popular as we suspect, then a spin-off could also work, shedding new light on Adam’s time with Kara in Baku. Or, Netflix could go the other way and make this series an anthology that revolves around the theme of betrayal. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.

