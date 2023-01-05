Without Endrick and the Flamengo duo, Corinthians dominates the list of Brazil and places a 16-year-old jewel in the U-20 South American Championship

Brazilian Football Confederation released the updated list of players called up to represent the Brazilian national team in the U-20 South American Championship

The Brazilian Football Confederation released the updated list of players called up to represent the Brazilian Team at the South American sub-20. After requests for release from clubs such as palm trees, saints and Sao Paulo, the call has news. The players will present themselves this Thursday (05) to start preparing for the competition.

In early December, coach Ramon Menezes had released the list with names like defender beraldoand the attackers endrick, young man, angelo and Leonardo Marcos.

The respective clubs of the athletes, however, formalized a waiver request, since they count on them in the pre-season of the professional team, in preparation for the Paulista Championship.

Thus, the CBF responded to the request of the clubs and updated the call-up.

In the new list, in addition to goalkeeper Kaique, Palmeiras still has defender Michel and attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme among the names called. Both were on the registration list for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr., with the latter playing in the team’s debut last Tuesday.

São Paulo, which had Beraldo’s dismissal request accepted, will assign left-back Patryck, who was already included in the first call-up. Meanwhile, Santos no longer has representatives on the updated list.

On the other hand, the Corinthians had three athletes summoned, two still in the youth categories and one who was fully integrated into the professional in 2022: Pedro, Guilherme Biro and Giovannirespectively.

Unlike rivals from São Paulo, Alvinegro did not ask for their players to be called up – Pedro and Biro, in fact, played in the first game of the Copinha and will be missing Timãozinho from now on.

Before, the defender Robert Renan had already been called. He is involved in negotiations with Zenit for the permanent purchase of striker Yuri Alberto.

With the date of the South American Championship, both he and Giovane lost games of the Paulistan.

In addition to the teams from São Paulo, the Flamengo it’s the Fluminense they also asked for the athletes to be dismissed. matheus france and Victor Hugo leave the list to do the pre-season with Rubro-Negro, while Tricolor had the striker released Matheus Martins.

The South American Championship, organized by Conmebol, will take place in Colombia between the days January 19th and February 12th. The Brazilian team begins preparations this Thursday (5th) at Granja Comary, and departs for the host country of the competition on the 16th.

See the squad list of the Brazilian national team for the U-20 South American Championship:

Goalkeepers:

Kaíque – Palmeiras

Kauã Santos – Flamengo

Mycael – Athletico

Sides:

Arthur – America-MG

André – Bahia

Kaiki Bruno – Cruzeiro

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Defenders:

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino

Robert Renan – Corinthians

Weverton – Cruzeiro

Michael – Palmeiras

Midfielders:

Andrey Santos – Vasco

Marlon Gomes – Vasco

Ronald – Grêmio

Alexsander – Fluminense

Guilherme Biro – Corinthians

Attackers:

Stenio – Cruzeiro

Pedro – Corinthians

Giovanni – Corinthians

Renan Viana – Athletico

Luiz Guilherme – Palmeiras

Savio – PSV (HOL)

Vitor Roque – Athletico