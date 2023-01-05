Without Endrick, Marcos Leonardo and Beraldo, CBF updates squad for the U-20 South American Championship

On Wednesday night, the CBF released the updated list of players called up to represent the Brazilian National Team in the U-20 South American Championship. After requests for the release of clubs like Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo, the call has news. The players will present themselves this Thursday to start preparing for the competition.

In early December, coach Ramon Menezes had released the list with names such as defender Beraldo, and forwards Endrick, Giovani, Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo. The respective clubs of the athletes, however, formalized a waiver request, since they count on them in the pre-season of the professional team, in preparation for the Paulista Championship.

Thus, the CBF responded to the request of the clubs and updated the call-up. In the new list, in addition to goalkeeper Kaique, Palmeiras still has defender Michel and attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme among the names called. Both were on the registration list for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr., with the latter playing in the team’s debut last Tuesday.

São Paulo, which had Beraldo’s dismissal request accepted, will assign left-back Patryck, who was already included in the first call-up. Meanwhile, Santos no longer has representatives on the updated list.

On the other hand, Corinthians had three athletes summoned, two still in the base categories and one who was fully integrated into the professional in 2022: Pedro, Guilherme Biro and Giovane, respectively.

Unlike rivals from São Paulo, Alvinegro did not ask for their players to be called up – Pedro and Biro, in fact, played in the first game of the Copinha and will be missing Timãozinho from now on.

Before, defender Robert Renan had already been called up. He is involved in negotiations with Zenit for the permanent purchase of striker Yuri Alberto. With the date of the South American Championship, both he and Giovane lost Paulistão games.

In addition to the São Paulo teams, Flamengo and Fluminense also asked for athletes to be released. Matheus França and Victor Hugo leave the list to do the pre-season with Rubro-Negro, while Tricolor Carioca had the release of striker Matheus Martins.

The South American Tournament, organized by Conmebol, takes place in Colombia, between January 19th and February 12th. The Brazilian team starts its preparation this Thursday at Granja Comary and leaves for the host country of the competition on the 16th.

See the squad list of the Brazilian National Team for the U-20 South American Championship

Goalkeepers:

Kaique – Palm trees

Kauã Santos – Flamengo

Mycael – Athletico

Sides:

Arthur – America -MG

André – Bahia

Kaiki Bruno – Cruzeiro

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Defenders:

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Weverton – Cruzeiro

Michael – Palmeiras

Midfielders:

Andrey Santos – Vasco da Gama

Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama

Ronald – Grêmio

Alexsander – Fluminense

Guilherme Biro – Corinthians

Attackers:

Stenio – Cruzeiro

Pedro Henrique (Pedrinho) – Corinthians

Giovanni – Corinthians

Renan Viana – Athletico

Luiz Guilherme – Palmeiras

Savio – PSV (NL)

Vitor Roque – Athletico

