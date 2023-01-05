Woman pretends to be dead to avoid paying a debt of R $ 1,400

Liza Dewi Pramita’s goal was to escape the debt of 4.2 million Indonesian rupees – something equivalent to R$ 4.2 thousand – and, for that, she decided to fake her own death. With the help of her daughter, she published a photo of her ‘corpse’ on Facebook to scare away her collector, but the attempt did not go as expected.

In the image posted on the social network, she appears with her head and part of her body wrapped in a white cloth and with pieces of cotton stuffed into her nostrils.

The image, however, did not convince Maya Gunawan, the woman who made the loan. In an interview with “Indonesia Posts English”, she said: “There were a lot of strange things. That’s why, at the time, I couldn’t believe it right away. When I called her husband to make a video call, he didn’t want to hang up right away.”

The loan would have emerged through a WhatsApp group called Arisan, popular in the country. After applying for the loan, Maya looked up information about Liza and, after receiving good recommendations, continued.

However, after the loan payment, scheduled for November 20, 2022, did not happen, the creditor became suspicious. Maya insisted on receiving and constantly texted Liza, who stopped responding. On December 11, the creditor received the news of the debtor’s death, through her daughter’s Facebook profile.

Smart, Maya doubted the post and confronted Liza’s daughter, who ended up revealing the whole hoax. However, the deadbeat mother was no longer located. (With Extra Information Not Found)