Women, children and mother: see who is who in Pel’s family

The world saw the commotion surrounding the death of King Pel, aged 82. However, many people do not know who are the people who were closest to him throughout his life. Among many passions and children, Pel had a large family.
Meet all the children of Pel
Father and mother of Pele
Saints. His father, now deceased, was João Ramos do Nascimento, known as Dondinho, who died in 1996. Dondinho was also a player and, according to Pel, a good one.
The women of Pel
In 1963, aged 23, the then Santos Futebol Clube player had a quick relationship with Ansia Machado, and with her he had a daughter named Sandra. It was only with DNA tests (he disputed the results and they had to be re-done) that Sandra won the right to use her father’s last name.
In 1966, when he was 26, he married Rosemari de Reis Cholbicon, with whom he had three children. The relationship, however, came to an end in the mid-1980s.
Between 1981 and 1986, the former player dated Xuxa Meneghel. She was about to turn 18, and he was 41. In her book “Memárias” (272 pages. Editora Globo), Xuxa states that she has “contradictory feelings” when she thinks about the time of courtship. She also remembers being betrayed numerous times.
In the early 1990s, Pel started dating gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, who adopted his surname and became Assiria Nascimento. With her, he married in 1994 and had twin children.
The last woman was businesswoman Márcia Aoki, 56, whom he married in 2016, but whom he had known since the 1980s. She was born in Penópolis (479 km from SP) and stayed by her husband’s coffin at all times.
Pel’s Wives and Love Relationships
Pele’s children
Edinho, 52, Jennifer, 43 and Kely, 54 are the children he had with Rosemeri. Edinho was a player and now a football coach. J Kely, the eldest, graduated in visual arts and lives in New York.
The twins Celeste and Joshua, 26, are the result of his relationship with gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, with whom the marriage lasted 14 years and ended in 2008. Joshua tried to make a career in football, but failed.
Pele’s brothers
Maria Lcia is Pel’s older sister, now 78 years old, who lives with her mother Celeste in Santos. She even went to the hospital to visit Pel. King Jair’s other brother, known as Zoca, who was also a player and died in 2020 from complications from prostate cancer, aged 77.
Unrecognized heirs or out of wedlock
In 1996, Sandra managed to take the last name of Pel, who never recognized her, in court. That was ten years before she died of cancer. Pel did not attend the burial.
In 2002, the former player assumed the paternity of Flvia Cristina Kurtz, at the time 34 years old, who was born in Porto Alegre (RS). She is the result of a relationship with then-journalism student Lenita Kurtz. Pel met the physiotherapist heiress in 1994.