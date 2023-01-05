Women, children and mother: see who is who in Pel’s family

photo: reproduction Pel had many relationships and left a large family

The world saw the commotion surrounding the death of King Pel, aged 82. However, many people do not know who are the people who were closest to him throughout his life. Among many passions and children, Pel had a large family.

Meet all the children of Pel Joshua, Celeste, Jennifer, Kely, Flvia, Gemima McMahom and Edson (Edinho) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Kely Nascimento is Pel’s firstborn and was born from the relationship between the King of football and Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Rerproduo/Instagram Edson, better known as Edinho, second son of Pel with his first wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi. He was a goalkeeper and is currently a football coach. Jennifer is Pel’s third daughter from his marriage to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi – photo: Reproduction/social networks Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento is the daughter of Pel and Lenita Kurtz. She was recognized by the King of Football in 2002 – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Celeste, Gemima McMahom and Joshua are the children of Pel’s second marriage, with Assria Lemos Seixas – photo: Reproduction social networks Celeste and Joshua are twins and children of Pel with Assria Lemos Seixas Gemima McMahom (next to her brother Joshua) is the daughter of Assyria and American Chris McMahon. But Pel considers her as a daughter, as he raised her from a baby. Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento was recognized as Pel’s daughter in 1991, after a long legal battle, but she never lived with her father. She died in 2006 due to breast cancer. – photo: VIDAL CAVALCANTE/AE Due to Pel’s rejection, Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento published this book, in which she tells her story. She was recognized as a daughter in 1991, but she never lived with her father. – photo: Nirley Sena/A Tribuna. 10/17/06 Wake of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento, in 2006. Filha de Pel died of breast cancer, in Santos, where she was councilor. She was recognized as the former player’s daughter in 1991, but never lived with her father. That’s why she wrote a book to tell her photo-story: Nirley Sena / A Tribuna. 10/17/06

Father and mother of Pele

Saints. His father, now deceased, was João Ramos do Nascimento, known as Dondinho, who died in 1996. Dondinho was also a player and, according to Pel, a good one.

The women of Pel

In 1963, aged 23, the then Santos Futebol Clube player had a quick relationship with Ansia Machado, and with her he had a daughter named Sandra. It was only with DNA tests (he disputed the results and they had to be re-done) that Sandra won the right to use her father’s last name.

In 1966, when he was 26, he married Rosemari de Reis Cholbicon, with whom he had three children. The relationship, however, came to an end in the mid-1980s.

Between 1981 and 1986, the former player dated Xuxa Meneghel. She was about to turn 18, and he was 41. In her book “Memárias” (272 pages. Editora Globo), Xuxa states that she has “contradictory feelings” when she thinks about the time of courtship. She also remembers being betrayed numerous times.

In the early 1990s, Pel started dating gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, who adopted his surname and became Assiria Nascimento. With her, he married in 1994 and had twin children.

The last woman was businesswoman Márcia Aoki, 56, whom he married in 2016, but whom he had known since the 1980s. She was born in Penópolis (479 km from SP) and stayed by her husband’s coffin at all times.

Pel’s Wives and Love Relationships Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress Pel’s first marriage was to Rosemeri of the Cholbi Kings. The relationship lasted from 1966 to 1982. The couple had three children: Kely, Edson (Edinho) and Jennifer – photo: Arquivo EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress Rosemeri and Pel were received at the White House by US President Richard Nixon. – photo: EM/OCruzeiro/EM/DAPress file From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao From 1994 to 2008, Pel was married to singer Assria Seixas Lemos, who later assumed the surname Nascimento. They had a set of twins: Joshua and Celeste. Pel also raised Gemima McMahom, daughter of Assria with American Chris McMahon – photo: Divulgao In 2016, Pel married businesswoman Márcia Cibele Aoki. The couple had no children. This was the third and last marriage of the King of football – photo: Reproduction/social networks In 2016, Pel married businesswoman Márcia Cibele Aoki. The couple had no children. This was the third and last marriage of the King of football – photo: Instagram/Pel/reproduction In 1963, before his first marriage, Pel had a relationship with the maid Ansia Machado. He was then born, in 1964, Sandra Regina, a daughter that the former player only took over in 1991, but never had contact with. – photo: Reproduction of the book ‘The daughter that the King didn’t want’ While he was married to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, Pel had a love affair with Lenita Kurtz in 1969, in Porto Alegre. Months later, Flvia Christina Kurtz Nascimento was born, recognized as the daughter of the King of football only in 2002 – photo: Instagram/reproduction From 1982 to 1988, Pel dated the children’s presenter Xuxa Meneghel. The age difference between them was 23 years. In interviews, she revealed that the former player betrayed her and considered the relationship open. – photo: Blad Meneghel/ publicity In 1989, Pel dated Miss Brazil Flvia Cavalcante (center) – photo: Revista Manchete – 1989

Pele’s children

Edinho, 52, Jennifer, 43 and Kely, 54 are the children he had with Rosemeri. Edinho was a player and now a football coach. J Kely, the eldest, graduated in visual arts and lives in New York.

The twins Celeste and Joshua, 26, are the result of his relationship with gospel singer Assiria Seixas Lemos, with whom the marriage lasted 14 years and ended in 2008. Joshua tried to make a career in football, but failed.

Pele’s brothers Maria Lcia is Pel’s older sister, now 78 years old, who lives with her mother Celeste in Santos. She even went to the hospital to visit Pel. King Jair’s other brother, known as Zoca, who was also a player and died in 2020 from complications from prostate cancer, aged 77.

Unrecognized heirs or out of wedlock

In 1996, Sandra managed to take the last name of Pel, who never recognized her, in court. That was ten years before she died of cancer. Pel did not attend the burial.

In 2002, the former player assumed the paternity of Flvia Cristina Kurtz, at the time 34 years old, who was born in Porto Alegre (RS). She is the result of a relationship with then-journalism student Lenita Kurtz. Pel met the physiotherapist heiress in 1994.