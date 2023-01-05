World Cup: meet the famous gringos who cheer for Brazil

The fans for the Selection at the World Cup in Qatar gained international support. Gringo celebrities have already revealed their passion for Brazil, especially in the matches of the World Cup. This Monday (5/12), some celebrities pushed Tite’s players on social networks. Lucero, Mexican singer and actress, has thousands of Brazilian fans for soap operas like Chispita and A…

The fans for the Selection at the World Cup in Qatar gained international support. Gringo celebrities have already revealed their passion for Brazil, especially in the matches of the World Cup. This Monday (5/12), some celebrities pushed Tite’s players on social networks.

Playback/Twitter/Instagram

Lucero, a Mexican singer and actress, has thousands of Brazilian fans for soap operas like Chispita and A Dona, which will be rerun by SBT starting this Wednesday (7/12). She published a photo with the Brazilian flag on Twitter and celebrated the goals of the national team against South Korea.

Daughter of a Brazilian, Hailey Bieber inherited the passion for our cuisine and also for football. The model married to Justin Bieber celebrated on Instagram the team’s classification for the quarterfinals of the Cup.

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a special reason for wearing Hopscotch. The actor is married to Brazilian Camila McConaughey, who after “converting” her husband tried to win over her mother-in-law’s fans during the Brazilian rout.

Camila Mendes, Riverdale actress, also published on her social network the pride of rooting for Brazil, the homeland of her parents. The American artist knows how to speak Portuguese and came to live in Brasília in her childhood.

Another Camila in the Brazilian gringa crowd! This time, Camilla Belle, actress of Jurassic Park, even dressed her “doguinho” with the colors of the Brazilian flag. She is the daughter of a Brazilian and an American father.