Xiaomi confirms that global Redmi K60 line will be more expensive

As much as the price may seem “normal” for a Brazilian consumer, devices priced above 30,000 are considered almost premium in India.

According to the representatives of the Chinese maca, the K series will be the most advanced and expensive in the portfolio of Redmi India and other markets. O expected price should exceed 30 thousand rupees something around R$ 2 thousand.

The Redmi K60 line should be a little more expensive when it hits the global smartphone market. The information was confirmed by Xiaomi executives at an event held this Thursday morning (5).

Redmi’s market strategy in India should also make the K60 line cost the equivalent of other Xiaomi flagships. That is, the chances of “cannibalization” of the market are great.

So far, despite already talking about prices, Xiaomi has not yet reported when the Redmi K60 line will be launched in India or on the global market. In any case, the devices have been a great success in China.

This was recently evident after the manufacturer confirmed that more than 300,000 units were sold in just five minutes on the market.

This surprising number may have been achieved thanks to the good specifications of the devices. An example of this is that the K60 Pro has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 2K AMOLED screen with 120 Hz rate, 50 MP main camera and 100W charging.

