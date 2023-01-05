Yandex Games arrives in Brazil with 10 thousand games available and some in Portuguese

the platform Yandex Games Arrived to Brazil and already has some games in Portuguese. In case you didn’t know, it’s a website where the user can choose from the most diverse game options and have fun without the need to install. Also, the user does not need to pay to play. In general, there are more than 10,000 games created by developers from all over the world, with options from the most varied categories such as racing, war, adventure, arcade, strategy, sport, educational and until casual games. Pavel Epishin is the head of the portal and commented on the news:

Yandex Games users spend more than 70% of their time playing games on their smartphones. This is convenient, as the platform has a lot of short games that are ideal for these devices. No need to buy, download or wait for the game to install – to start playing, just click on the game you like. And if you don’t know which one to choose, we advise you which is best for you.

When accessing the Yandex Games platform, the user can choose the game according to his preference or opt for one of the recommendations, which are selected using artificial intelligence. In addition, each available title has a rating, which is generated based on the feedback provided by each player. Even though all available games are free, there are still some that have in-app purchases. However, it is possible to pay with real money, using a credit card, or choose to make purchases with the platform’s own currency, Yan, which can be received when completing activities or purchased.

Those interested can browse either the official Yandex Games website or the application, which so far is available only for Android phones. If you are part of the gamer audience, check out the news presented by BenQ and ViewSonic for players.

