YOU CAN ACTIVATE the WhatsApp method to change the color of the letters STEP BY STEP.

Are you bored because your messages are always with the same color at the Whatsapp? Well, we have a solution, because there is a method to change the color of the letters of your application.

Unfortunately, and although the Whatsapp has implemented many updates to make life easier for its users, they still don’t implement a function to change the color of the text, then you will have to use a method. See below!

How to change the color of the letters in WhatsApp?

The first thing you need to do to run this method is to go to your cell phone’s app store, look for the app “Stylish Text – Fonts Keyboard” and install it. It is a keyboard that allows you to customize the fonts (letters) of your keyboard and, among these customizations, is the long-awaited change of whatsapp color. Once installed follow the steps below.

1st step: First. Thelaunch the app. in the section “write here”write the message you want to send.

2nd step: Your message will appear in various text styles, but for the change style of colorchoose style 5, which changes the letters to bluethen press the Whatsapp located on the right side in style 5.

3rd step: Choose the contact Whatsapp to whom you want to send the message. Your chat with that contact will open. Press the send message button. And that’s it, those are all the steps to follow.

3 WhatsApp methods that will save your life

We also left three methods of Whatsapp for which you don’t need to install any other app.

1.- Listen to the audios in private

To listen to a particular voice note, you must play the audio and position your phone as if you were making a call. The app will automatically detect the motion and the message will be played on the call speaker instead of the normal speaker so that only you can hear it.

2.- Highlight messages with important information

To mark a message that you want to check later, you must press and hold the desired message and select the “star” option, this will mark it in the chat with a star and you can check it quickly in the “star messages” section, which is displayed if you press the menu button on the Whatsapp that is, the three points.

3.- Format the text of your message

To use italics, strikethrough, or bold, you need to do the following:

1.- For bold: *write your message between asterisks like this*

2.- To cross out: ~write your message between tildes like this~

3.- To put italics: _ write your message between underscores like this _

We hope you enjoyed the method to change the color and that the three tricks of Whatsapp that we left for you and have also been very useful. Did you know any of these?