Your grandparents may have altered your DNA; understand the question

The style you live can directly influence your grandchildren in the future, and not because they are part of your family, but because of genetic changes that can be passed on to them by the way you live your life. For example, this can be seen in your habits, the environment you live in or the health you have.

This trait is called transgenerational epigenetic inheritance. Scientists did a promising study regarding roundworms and had many answers as to how this happens. The research was eye-opening and provided important answers that scientists were looking for.

Epigenetic modifications, which alter the physical structure of DNA, should be erased and restarted so that new and future descendants of a certain family are designed normally.

But, according to the studies carried out, some of these epigenetic changes end up not being reprogrammed and manage to pass from one generation to another.

After the studies, Strome explains:

“Some genes were activated aberrantly and remained in the state without the repressive marker, while the rest of the genome recovered the marker, and this pattern was passed on to the grandchildren.”

The experiment the scientist is referring to was carefully done on roundworms, from DNA packaging to the other germinal processes to follow the embryonic development and obtain the results.

And, although they were made in animals, it does not mean that with humans it is different, since, in rare but studied cases, what the grandparents eat can interfere up to two generations later, that is, it does not manifest itself in the children, but in the grandchildren.

Events that happen in early childhood or maternal health habits also show that these characteristics can be recorded in the DNA and passed on to other generations.

Studies to understand how the epigenetic inheritance it’s not an easy thing, and that’s why animal studies are so important, since, in one way or another, they help scientists to obtain answers of great significance to clarify the course of research.

And as much as this research involves human relationships, it is also seen that social and cultural relationships have a great influence on our genetic factor.