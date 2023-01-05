Zoë Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith’s Oscar slap, and explains why

Zoë Kravitz is having second thoughts about Will Smith’s infamous slap at comedian Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, released this Tuesday (16), the actress lamented the way she pinned the star of “Um Maluco no Pedaço”.

“I’m torn on what to say right now, just why I should talk about this. I have very complicated feelings about this.”she told the newspaper. “I wish I had handled it differently. And that’s okay”completed.

At the time, the “The Batman” star posted a photo of herself on her Instagram along with an acidic caption criticizing Willow and Jaden’s father. “Here is a picture of my dress at the ceremony where we are apparently assaulting people on stage right now.”, he wrote. The post sparked outrage from Smith’s supporters on social media. One of them even questioned whether Kravitz did not agree with the actor’s attitude for defending his wife, and she replied that he did not.

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz also explained why she changed her thinking about the case. “It’s a scary time to be having an opinion, or saying the wrong thing, or making controversial art, or making statements, or having thoughts, or whatever.”she said. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out there and not absorbing anything.”complained the 33-year-old actress.

She added that the episode reminded her that she is also an artist and that influences how people see her. “Being an artist is not about everyone loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen.”, he added.

Kravitz concluded by commenting on how he will position himself in the future: “I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”.

Zoë is currently in production on her directorial debut, “Pussy Island,” starring Naomi Ackie and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

