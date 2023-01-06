🤪 IPHONE RAIN | Fantastic Sale drops prices on Apple models

Magalu’s Fantastic Sale started today. The event is the retailer’s big annual sale, and it has established itself over the years for offering really advantageous offers. CT Offers scoured the entire e-commerce this morning and found incredible prices on the most popular iPhone models. You who always had the dream of securing one, now is the time.

🛒 Buy the 128 GB iPhone 13 for R$ 4,679

🛒 Buy the 64GB iPhone 12 for R$3,797

🛒 Buy the 64GB iPhone 11 for R$2,825

The iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple’s most sought after models for offering a friendlier price compared to the latest generations. It still has competent specifications that will take time to be considered obsolete. It has facial recognition unlocking using Face ID and the A13 Bionic processor that has good efficiency. The cameras come with the company’s seal of quality and a 12 MP sensor.

🛒 Buy the 64GB iPhone 11 for R$2,825

The iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a good entry-level model for the Apple ecosystem if you have a little more money available to invest. It brings interesting improvements that make the device more updated and powerful. The screen is 6.1 inches and comes with OLED technology. The cameras have also been improved and are able to capture 27% more light and, in filming, the model supports HDR technology. The chipset of the time is the powerful A14 Bionic.

🛒 Buy the 64GB iPhone 12 for R$3,797

The iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 promises to be the public’s darling for 2023. The entry model announced in 2021 features the A15 Bionic, a processor that manages to deliver great performance and maintain good energy efficiency. On the cameras, the cell phone has a rear set with a 12 MP sensor. The display comes with OLED technology and True Tone technology and HDR10. The 3,240 mAh battery promises to last a whole day of moderate use.

🛒 Buy the 128GB iPhone 13 for R$4,679