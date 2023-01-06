11 Beauty Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar We Bet You Didn’t Know

You probably associate the Apple vinegar to the kitchen, but this natural wonder also deserves a place on your vanity. From banishing breakouts to treating dandruff, here’s why apple cider vinegar should be a part of your skincare routine. beauty.

banish stains

Does the skin need some serious pore cleansing? For one DIY product for acne combine equal parts of vinegar of apple and bentonite clay. You can use this as a face mask or spot treatment! “Apple cider vinegar is a natural astringent, so it balances sebum levels, making it particularly suitable for oily and acne-prone skin ,” says Tara Mackey, author of Cured by Nature . And the clay bentonite draws out toxins and impurities.

improve your skin tone

Apple cider vinegar contains antimicrobial components which act as a natural skin cleanser , while its alpha hydroxy acids and acetic acid gently dissolve dead skin and stimulate circulation, leaving the complexion looking brighter and firmer. “After rinsing my face with water, I like to soak a cotton ball in vinegar and gently wipe my face in circles to remove impurities,” says Jacqueline Schaffer, wellness expert and founder of Schique Skincar.

lightens the teeth In addition to banning the bad breath apple cider vinegar can also help remove stains and whiten teeth. That said, because it’s acidic, it needs to be properly diluted and used sparingly – otherwise, you risk damaging your enamel. Proper proportions: one part apple cider vinegar to two parts water. Gargle for about 60 seconds; rinse your mouth thoroughly with water and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth. Soft skin Who doesn’t like a relaxing bath before bed? Boost the beauty benefits of your bath by adding a splash of apple cider vinegar. Contains vitamins B1, B2, B6 and C to nourish and soften the skin. fight dandruff The human body – including the scalp – has a natural pH between 4.5 and 5.5, which is quite acidic. Conditions like dandruff , bacteria and fungus occur when the pH of the scalp becomes too alkaline, explains Mackey. One way to combat flakes? Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and distilled water. Massage the solution into your scalp and rinse well. Repeat once or twice a week. the antifungal abilities apple cider vinegar help fight dandruff, while its acidic properties restore natural pH levels.

Removes product buildup Product buildup can overwhelm your hair, leaving it dull and lackluster. Sure, you can use a store-bought clarifying shampoo, but why not try a home remedy? Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with one cup of distilled water. After washing, pour the solution over the strands. Rinse well and apply the conditioner only on the ends . According Jaya Myra natural health expert and author of Vibrational Healing , the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar removes residue and restores shine. Jessica Alba swears by this one weekly treatment . soothe sunburn Apple cider vinegar can provide much-needed relief from the skin ravaged by the sun . In addition to being a powerful anti-inflammatory, also contains potassium , which helps speed up recovery. Combine half a cup of apple cider vinegar and four cups of distilled water; Soak a washcloth in the mixture and apply to the affected area to reduce redness and swelling and prevent blistering and peeling.

strengthen nails

According to Mackey, a weekly bath of apple cider vinegar and vegetable oil can help strengthen weak, brittle nails. Bonus: Do you know how to remove nail polish without using nail polish remover? Apply this simple trick and it will disappear in no time.