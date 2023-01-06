5 celebrities who became tattoos and the result was the target of mockery

Recently, the tattoo that a fan of the Wandinha series did in honor of Jenna Ortega, interpreter of the firstborn of the Addams in the Netflix production, it went viral on social media after netizens mocked the result of the art, which they said looked more like actor Samuel L. Jackson.

On the web, other comments in a tone of irony gained strength, such as a Twitter user who called the drawing “Chuck with braids”, referring to the murderous doll who is one of the best known figures in horror films. Others even said that the tattoo was more frightening than the character itself.

However, Jenna Ortega is not the only artist who had her image marked on the skin of a fan in a “dubious” way. Other celebrities, such as Anitta, Neymar and Angelina Jolie, have already gone through the same situation. Check the list:

Anita

In 2019, a fan decided to tattoo a photo in which Anitta appears half-naked, doing a costume test for a show. Proud of the tribute, he shared a photo of the art on the internet, with the aim of letting his inspiring muse know of his admiration for her.

However, the result of the tattoo was heavily criticized on social media after netizens said that the design is distorted. “It must have been ‘my friend snakes cheaper'”, said an Instagram user, about the professional who made the drawing.

At the time, the fan explained himself in Stories and said that, on his arm, Anitta appears a little different because of the angle used for the photo.

Angelina Jolie

Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, Angelina Jolie collects fans everywhere and receives various types of tribute, including tattoos. However, one of the actress’s admirers decided to reproduce a photo on her body in which she appears with an intimidating look and biting her lips, and the art was not very faithful to reality.

The photo of the tattoo even gained prominence on a Twitter page called Tattoos That Went A Little Wrong. “Ah, the guy didn’t even try”, complained the owner of the profile. Another fan immortalized a photo of the famous dressed as Lara Croft on her arm and it also went viral on the web.

Neymar

After the Brazilian national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, Richarlison decided to honor some football idols with a gigantic tattoo on his back. However, netizens thought that Neymar’s design was more similar to Eduardo Costa and even said that it was the player after the facial harmonization.

However, Richarlison was not the only one to tattoo Neymar and become the target of mockery after showing the result. A fan of the star went viral on social networks after drawing, also on the back, a picture of the player smiling.

Lexa

Richarlison has company in the group of celebrities who decided to honor a loved one with a tattoo and became the target of ironic comments on the internet. In February last year, MC Guimê decided to immortalize the face of his wife, Lexa, on his leg as a present for her 27th birthday.

When the funk artist shared the result of the tattoo, however, opinions on social networks were divided. Netizens said that the drawing did not look like the photo he used as inspiration and even accused the tattoo artist of leaving the singer’s mouth crooked.

John Lennon

In 2014, a Scottish fan of John Lennon (1940-1980) was detonated for showing the tribute he paid to the former Beatle. On social networks, netizens said that the design was much more like Harry Potter than the singer.

“He looks like John Lennon after a few hits”. Another Twitter user added: “It looks like Harry Potter with a broken nose.”