Do you know what Netflix’s favorite movies are right now? That’s right, those movies that arrive and fall to the taste of subscribers, taking them to the list of movies on Netflix. Oficina da Net has listed for you the 5 Netflix movies that are currently on the rise in January 2023. It is worth mentioning that the list will be updated as other productions join the list. What people watch the most ends up making the list. Have you seen these movies? See below what they are!

5 Hot Movies on Netflix in January 2023

Knives Out (2019), Rian Johnson



Between Knives and Secrets

Knives Out is a mystery crime comedy film directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The story revolves around the Thrombey family, whose patriarch, Harlan Thrombey, is a famous mystery writer. After his seemingly natural death, Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the case. As Blanc begins to interrogate family members, he discovers that they all have reasons for wanting Harlan dead, and that none of them are completely innocent. With the help of Marta, Harlan’s nurse, Blanc tries to uncover the truth behind what really happened the night of Harlan’s death.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022), Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre



Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is an adaptation of the novel by DH Lawrence. The aristocrat Lady Chatterley, unhappily married, becomes involved in an ardent romance with an employee of her husband. The story revolves around the life of Lady Chatterley (Emma Corrin), a woman who leads a life of privilege and wealth, who marries a handsome man, Sir Clifford Chatterley, but who, due to an injury in the Great War, is paralyzed. from the waist down. So, she ends up getting involved with a gamekeeper on her English property, and the desire becomes greater than imagined. She gives herself completely to this new relationship and breaks all the patterns in search of her happiness.

Double Blast (2017), Patrick Hughes



double explosive

Duo Explosiva is a comedy and action film that tells the story of a high-level security guard named Michael Bryce, who is hired to protect a professional assassin named Darius Kincaid while he testifies against a Romanian dictator. Though the two men start off as enemies, they must work together as they face various dangers and try to make it to court in time for the trial. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is a fun, action-packed movie that follows the growing relationship between the two main characters as they struggle to survive common enemies.

A Vengeance Story (2017), Johnny Martin



A Story of Vengeance

The film “A Revenge Story” features four criminals who have been cleared of a brutal attack on a woman. The woman was a single mother and was the victim of a collective rape. The daughter was the only witness to the crime, but at the trial she was not believed. Now, in order to do justice, he will have to count on the help of a veteran war police officer, who will take justice into his own hands.

White Noise (2022), Noah Baumbach



white noise

White Noise is the newest Oscar-nominated comedy production directed by Noah Baumbach. An adaptation of the book of the same name written by Don DeLillo in 1985. The plot accompanies an unconventional family that deals with love, happiness and death in the midst of a catastrophic event. The catastrophe makes the characters have to deal with death, which arouses anxiety and leads them to addictions, demonstrating the difficulty of dealing with an uncertain world. Adam Driver (Casa Gucci) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) take the lead roles.

