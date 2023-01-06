5 perfect suspense series to marathon on Netflix

If you are browsing Netflix and wondering what to watch next, here’s a list of some of the best thriller series on the platform.

From true crime miniseries like Unbelievable based on real facts like mindhuntera Netflix there are plenty of series that are sure to keep you engaged throughout the weekend and even during the week, because it’s hard not to binge-watch when the series is just too good.

Check out the tips:

Unbelievable

If you’re looking for a true crime miniseries that’s engaging and human, Unbelievable is the right choice for you. The series chronicles cases of serial rape in Washington and Colorado in 2008–2011 through the story of a teenager who faced sexual assault.

She goes to the police to narrate her story, but is forced to recant after the officers don’t believe her. Three years later, when two female detectives (Karen Duvall, played by Merritt Weverand Grace Rasmussen, played by Toni Collette) encounter a similar case, they realize that a serial rapist is on the prowl.

The eight-episode miniseries is a police procedural that takes an empathetic look at the survivor of sexual assault without being voyeuristic.

The series was described thus: “moving and powerful, Unbelievable transcends the familiar beats of true crime by shifting its gaze to survivors of abuse, telling their stories with grace and gravity.”

ozark

A brilliant financial planner gets on the wrong side of a crime syndicate and is forced to move from Chicago to the quiet Missouri Ozarks, where he is forced to launder money for the cartel. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who must figure out a way to launder large sums of money without tipping off the authorities.

In ozarkthey meet the young Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), a young woman who is part of a local criminal family and becomes part of their money laundering operations. The show has a lot of twists, cliffhangers, and twists that you barely see coming.

It focuses on the dynamics of the Byrde family and how they stand out in the local community in the Ozarks and the criminal syndicate they are a part of. ozark has received 45 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with Bateman winning Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Garner becoming a three-time winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

mindhunter

Serial killer thrillers are a dime a dozen on various streaming platforms, but none can match the quality of mindhunter, a series about how the FBI’s profiling unit was formed. Directed by David Fincher, mindhunter it’s nothing like ‘case of the week’ shows you may have seen something like it before as it delves into criminals and the mysterious territory of their twisted minds.

In the plot, in the late 1970s, two FBI agents expand criminal science by investigating the psychology of murder and approaching real psychopaths. The two agents, Holden Ford, played by Jonathan Groff and Bill Tenchplayed by Holt McCallany, meet the notorious serial killers Edmund Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos and Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, among others, to understand what drives them to commit the crime. cruel crimes of which they were found guilty.

The critical consensus on the Rotten Tomatoes it says: “Mindhunter will certainly reward you if you are a fan of the crime/thriller genre.”

Midnight Mass

This one is a supernatural crime thriller. In the story, the arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, sinister mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe in something.

But that hardly prepares viewers for what would happen on screen. Directed by Mike Flanaganthis 10-episode miniseries begins with the return of a young man who has served four years in prison for a murder involving drunk driving.

His arrival in the city coincides with the appearance of a mysterious priest who wants to revive the city’s fading faith.

The series is an engaging but disturbing ride that also ruminates on death, faith and forgiveness, even as there are supernatural forces at work in the city.

The Sinner

Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), an aging, tormented but brilliant detective, investigates murder cases and tries to analyze the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes. Each season of this cop procedural anthology focuses on a new crime and criminal, and Ambrose makes some sort of connection with the culprit to unravel the motives behind the crime.

In the first season, he discovers Cora Tannetti’s past (Jessica Biel), a troubled woman, to determine why she stabbed a man to death, while season two focuses on a young boy who confesses to poisoning a couple.

The third season, starring Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, focuses on a fatal car accident and the reasons that led to it, and the fourth and final season of The Sinner it involves the daughter of a prominent family whom a retired Ambrose meets when he travels to northern Maine to vacation and recover from the trauma of the previous case.