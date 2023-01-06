6 Celebrities Who Are Gen Z Fashion Icons | Fashion

They were born with words like Instagram and Twitter sounding as common in vocabulary as a simple “thank you”. They are concerned about the origin of the pieces they wear and also have no fear of repeating looks. More than anything, they are fans of labels (or attitudes) free of distinctions between gender, race or model size. Welcome to the world of cool and sophisticated productions by Gen Z fashion icons, fashionistas born between the late 90s and 2010 who awaken our desires for what to wear — and are powerful enough to change the ways of the industry with a simple post. Below, we list six names.

At 26, Zendaya is a style reference wherever she goes, whether wearing the pink tailoring of the latest Valentino campaign or, still, shining with a transparent jumpsuit and full of crystals used in her most recent appearance at Paris fashion week .

On a daily basis, the actress — who gave life to one of the most cult characters of the moment, Rue Bennett, from Euphoria — is a fan of the cropped top trio, tailored pants and roomy blazer, a look in which she is often spotted on the streets of New York and Los Angeles.

Leaving part of the belly on display or betting on pieces with cutouts are other of her style traits, as well as investing in models with slits that emphasize the shoulders.

Most of her looks are signed by Law Roach, one of Hollywood’s most powerful stylists, known as an “image architect”. Roach is also famous for having a collection of vintage looks, including Courrèges from the 1960s and Bob Mackies from the 70s. Some have already been worn by Zendaya on the red carpet.

Other iconic productions worn by the actress, such as the black Sportmax suit with a plum shirt from the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party and the long wet-effect Balmain she chose for the 2021 Venice Film Festival, also permeate the list of the most sought-after looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. network. Something that, by the way, has been happening since 2010, when she still wore plaid shirts, cropped shorts and debuted on screen as Rocky Blue, her character in the Disney Plus series Shake It Up.

A streetwear look on Sunset Boulevard, an athleisure production on the Upper East Side, a stunning gown worn at Cannes. It doesn’t matter. Everything that Hailey Bieber, 25, wears turns to gold, disappearing in moments from the racks of some of the brands and inspiring the entire Z generation to compose similar looks.

Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber and is now one of the most sought after of the Baldwin clan, is also one of the models with the most followers on Instagram in the world, almost 50 million. She began her career on the catwalks in 2014, at 19, walking for Topshop. In the following year, she set foot on the red carpet, being the guest of honor at the most important events in world showbusiness.

Even wandering through various styles, he is an expert in off-duty looks, made up of monochrome, comfortable and laid-back pieces. And still able to compose a sophisticated look. Tailoring is another of his constant choices, always opting for spacious pieces combined with one of the Air Jordans in his collection. The elongated coats are another hit in her wardrobe, often worn as a cover-up for her cropped top and boyfriend jeans combo.

As for accessories, Hailey does not give up sunglasses. She even went so far as to combine them with one of the most talked about gala dresses of recent times (the iconic black model with a plunging neckline Yves Saint Laurent, worn by her at the Met ball in 2021). The result? She broke the internet, topping the list of the best dressed of that night and, perhaps, many more balls to come.

Born in Queens, New York, she is of Brazilian descent and, even before enchanting the world as Kat Hernández in the Euphoria series, Barbie Ferreira, 25, was already attracting attention in the fashion world.

Also, could. She is one of the top representatives of body positive, which even earned her the title of one of the most influential teenagers in the world in 2016. And all this at a time when diverse bodies were rarely used in advertising campaigns.

Barbie was one of the first girls to photograph a line of lingerie and demand that her photos not be retouched, in addition to being the spokesperson for a style summed up in a single word: freedom.

It is also the darling of some of the coolest designers of the moment. During the pandemic, for example, she was photographed via Zoom for Jacquemus’ summer 2020 collection.

With a mannequin far beyond the “standard” 38, she uses and abuses all the resources of fashion, previously seen as the privilege of thin women. Loves ruffles and bulky pieces. Vibrant colors and prints also mark her productions, whether at gala events or in a real-life post on her Instagram profile.

The neat make-up is another of her hallmarks, always investing in eyes highlighted by vibrant shades of eyeshadow.

Short blouses and adhesive pieces are other constant choices, encouraging a legion of girls to accept their measurements. And above all, make sure that the only style mistake you can make is not being proud of who you are.

It was during the premiere of Big Girl, Little Woman — and wearing a bright yellow taffeta dress, similar to that of antique porcelain dolls — that Elle Fanning, 24, stepped on the red carpet for the first time. She was 5 years old. Her entry into Hollywood was even earlier, at 2, when she lived, in I Am Sam, the child phase of her older sister, actress Dakota Fanning.

But it wasn’t until 2011, when she was 13, that Elle’s relationship with the fashion world became a solid marriage, resulting in looks that won the audience.

Pastel colored productions are her hallmark of style. Some of them, with a girlie soul, full of embroidery, bows and almost always topped off with voluminous tulle skirts. Among the accessories, tiaras, buckles and hair bands work as best friends.

Elle is currently innovating in her public appearances. The celeste slip dress worn at the 2021 Golden Globes, as well as the couture model from her last appearance at the Emmys, are some of these examples and that she has been experiencing a diva moment.

The star of The Great, who plays Empress Catherine II, also seems to be in a serious relationship with tailoring. The look composed of pure silk shirt, vest and men’s pants that she wore at this year’s SAG Awards drew sighs. It would be interesting to hear what the boys who made fun of their way of dressing at school for much of their childhood would say today in the face of so much style. Always with the basic help of the American super stylist Samantha McMillen, the actress’s right arm.

Especially in leather, tailoring pieces, short dresses, deconstructed suits and spacious knits. With each post, Bruna Marquezine, 27, has been sharing the most varied style lessons with her Gen Z fans. By the way, more and more accurate.

The actress, who is now preparing to play a DC Comics superhero, debuted on TV in the 2000s, in the children’s program Gente Inocente. She already has almost two decades of career, much of it narrowing ties with the world of fashion. Her fashion curriculum includes, for example, a fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana and the starring role in international campaigns for Intimissimi, Puma and C&A, in addition to being the darling celebrity of national brands such as Arezzo and Colcci.

Democracy is the key word in her looks, which always follow different trends and, as a rule, become successful. Monochrome looks are also always among her bets. In common, they carry a certain unpretentious air, but which always result in sophisticated productions free of exaggeration.

Black also dominates a good part of her productions, appearing between proposals for looks that are sometimes romantic, sometimes sexy and sometimes urban. In her most recent appearances, during the last shows of the Parisian fashion season, Bruna moved the networks and caused a stir among her almost 44 million followers. All, without exception, elegant, timeless and crowning her as one of the Brazilian it girls.

Actress, student, model, activist. Yara Shahidi, 22, is all of these things and also a unanimity in terms of style and ideals, conquering Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the former American first lady, Michelle Obama.

He began his career in 2009, gaining fame with the character Olivia in Imagine Só, alongside Eddie Murphy. Daughter of an Iranian father and an African-American mother, she was born in Minneapolis, United States, and has already stated that she uses the bright colors of her looks as a powerful tool, capable of attracting people’s attention to the messages she intends to convey. . Not for nothing. In addition to her acting career, Yara also attends Harvard University, where she dedicates herself to the course of Social Studies, Afro-Americans and defends equality.

In terms of fashion and, like the other icons of their generation, they are not afraid to venture into trends. She loves heels, whether thin or platforms with a 70’s soul. Her wardrobe is eclectic, with room for long taffeta skirts, bell-bottom jeans and classic white shirts.

The world of haute couture has also been enchanted by her powers, creating dresses full of glitter and ruffles exclusively for the actress for her appearances on the red carpet. In make-up, Yara uses and abuses the outlined kitten effect, highlighting her already expressive look even more.

