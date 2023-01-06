6-episode German miniseries premieres tonight on RTP2 – Cinevisão

RTP2 premieres this Thursday, November 24, at 22:00h, the German production miniseries “The Palast” (Der Palast), a family drama full of intrigue and suspense that unfolds against the glamorous backdrop of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, with a story centered on two twin sisters.

Consisting of six episodes, the miniseries stars Svenja Jung, who plays the two sisters. In the cast she is accompanied by Jeanette Hain, Anja Kling, Heino Ferch, Luise Befort, Hannes Wegener, among others.

The action takes place in 1988, in East Berlin, shortly before the fall of the Wall. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic, the legendary and glamorous Friedrichstadt-Palast theater, famous for its variety shows, is preparing a grand event. Unexpectedly, one of their young dancers, Christine, comes face to face with a look-alike.

In the audience is Marlene, a young West German businesswoman, sent on negotiations to the GDR Ministry of Foreign Trade. The two sisters are deeply stunned: why didn’t they know of each other’s existence?

“O Palast” is broadcast from Monday to Friday, always at the same time, only on RTP2.