6 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Zendaya’s Boyfriend Tom Holland

From his leading role in Spider-Man: Never Go Homeuntil he took home two Emmy Awards (and a Golden Globe nomination) for his outstanding performance in euphoria from HBO, Zendaya is one of the most beloved artists over the years. Not to mention her unique style!

While Tom Holland is a star in his own right, with leading roles in blockbusters like uncharted and the movies of Avengers. But, how did these two meet and how long have they been together? THE PureWow separated some curiosities about Zendaya’s boyfriend and we replicated here.

1. Who is Zendaya’s boyfriend, better known as Tom Holland?

In case you haven’t heard his name, Tom Holland is currently one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. Born in London, England, Holland showed an interest in the performing arts at a very young age. He started taking dance lessons when he was a kid and even attended BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

His first major role was in a 2008 stage production of Billy Elliot the Musical, where he played Elliot’s best friend Michael Caffrey. He was later promoted to the lead role.

2. What did Tom Holland star in?

While Billy Elliot was Holland’s first major role, his breakout film role was as Lucas Bennett in The impossible, 2012, alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. A year prior to that, he also provided voice work for the British English dub of the Studio Ghibli film Arrietty.

In recent years, Holland has starred Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider man: No Return Home, which made him a world-renowned name. Around the same time, he was also cast in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Uncharted.

3. How did Zendaya and Tom Holland meet?

Like many Hollywood love stories, Zendaya and Tom Holland met on set. They connected for the first time while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and rumors of their relationship circulated due to the fact that they were paired as romantic interests in the film.

However, there was no confirmation of the couple’s relationship until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing in photos from the Page Six. Then, Holland posted a photo in September 2021 in honor of Zendaya’s birthday, where she said, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when you’re xxx”.

4. What other relationships did Tom Holland have?

Holland keeps his personal life pretty private, but he was rumored to have been dating a few different people before he was linked to Zendaya.

According to Life & Style magazine, Holland is believed to have been with a childhood sweetheart named Elle Lotherington, another childhood friend named Olivia Bolton and English actress Nadia Parkes.

5. How old is the actor?

At the time of publication of this article, Tom Holland is 26 years old. He was born on June 1, 1996. He is just three months older than Zendaya, who also just turned 26. She was born on September 1, 1996.

6. Does Tom Holland have any future projects?

After completion of Spider-Man: Never Go HomeHolland is expected to reprise his role in upcoming sequels.

In December 2021, media outlets confirmed that the 26-year-old actor will play famous dancer Fred Astaire in a new biopic for Sony (release date yet to be announced). He will also have a starring role in the Apple TV+ anthology series, The Crowded Room. While there is no official premiere date, the show is expected to premiere later this year.

Zendaya also has several projects in the works, including her return in Season 3 of euphoria and Dune 2. She also has a few movies in the works such as Challengers, Finest Kind and Megalopolis.