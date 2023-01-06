6 haircuts that are perfect for round faces

These ultra cute haircuts for round faces offer face framing features that will complement your natural shape.

Envy of the latest “it” haircut? Whether it’s an angled bob, layered shag or pixie cut, think before you grab the scissors or schedule an appointment with your stylist.

The foundation for a great look is finding a fit that flatters your natural features and your unique face shape. And if you have a round face, there are plenty of options.

So how can you tell if you have a round face shape? According to Ale de Souza, a round face is wider at the cheeks and has softer angles. Famous celebrities with round faces include: Mila Kunis, Kate Bosworth, Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone. These actresses all have different hair textures and colors, but have cuts that complement their round faces.

Here are six round-face-friendly hairstyles to consider before your next salon visit, according to the experts.