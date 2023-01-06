Stop wasting energy: 6 mistakes you make with your refrigerator and increase the bill.

The refrigerator is one of the household appliances that consume the most electricity. That appliance consumes almost a third of the total energy of a house.

Knowing this and taking into account that a refrigerator usually lasts an average of 15 years, it is very important to choose an efficient model and use it correctly so that energy consumption does not skyrocket and surprises do not arrive at the end of the month.

Things you do wrong with your refrigerator and increase energy consumption

See the Ranking to save energy

THE Inform Brazil shares a list of simple but very practical tips for lower your electricity bill. You will see how your account will decrease.

6- Place where the fridge is placed

The place where the refrigerator is placed is important, it must avoid placing it near heat sources in the kitchen such as an oven, hob or radiator and avoid exposure to the sun, as this will use more energy to maintain the temperature.

5- Air must circulate around the refrigerator

The air must circulate around the device, so it should not be too close to the wall and the back must be clean frequently for the refrigerator heat exchanger to work properly.

4. Control the temperature

It is not advisable that temperature from the refrigerator be less than 5°C and the one of freezer less than -18º Cat these temperatures it will be enough for food to be preserved in perfect condition.

3. Ice accumulation

4-Do not defrost the freezer drawers when there is ice buildup can increase the electricity bill by up to 30%. If it is done regularly and ice continues to appear, it is a door seal problem.

2. Store hot food in the fridge

Do not put hot food in the fridge. That causes the temperature of the device to rise and more electricity is consumed. It is important to say that theThe door compartments or shelves are the least cold in the refrigerator (10-15°C) and are intended for the storage of products that only need light refrigeration, such as beverages, commercial sauces such as mustard and ketchup, butter and margarine.

1. Controlling the opening of the refrigerator door reduces consumption by up to 20%

How many times do we look into the fridge to see what we want to eat? With actions like this and many others like leaving the door open while drinking water or filling it with the purchase we just made, we are generating unnecessary energy waste. When you open the fridge, the cold air is lost, leaving room for the hot air outside. This will make it harder to cool the fridge again. Controlling the opening of the refrigerator door can reduce consumption by up to 20% per year.

So also check that the door closes well. Many times we think we have closed the fridge and by mistake it stays open. In short, this is related to the state of rubber in the refrigerator.