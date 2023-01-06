6 Models to Buy with Good Cost-Effectiveness

At the height of the pandemic and social isolation, in 2020 and 2021, robot vacuum cleaners became popular and became an object of desire for many Brazilians.

The main advantage of these vacuum cleaners is practicality: just turn it on and it goes off cleaning the floor by itself, while you work or simply rest. Some models also sweep and mop the floor.

But you need to research well beforehand, as there are models that range from BRL 300 to over BRL 2,000 —and not always the most expensive one is the one that best meets your needs.

Check out the video below for a comparison between two robot vacuum cleaners.

Next, Tilt selected six models at a discount, including the two mentioned in the video, for you to choose what fits in your pocket.

W90 robot vacuum cleaner – WAP

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 549 to BRL 369.49 (33% discount)

One of the models reviewed in the video above, the W90 has anti-impact and anti-fall sensors, preventing it from colliding with your furniture or falling down stairs. The three available cleaning modes allow you to configure it according to the needs of each environment, being able to start it working in a random direction, going around the corners or making a spiral from the center. With 8 cm height, it can clean dirt under beds or furniture.

HO041 robot vacuum cleaner – Multilaser

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 699 to BRL 424.90 (39% discount)

This robot model sweeps, vacuums and wipes the cloth, has a set of sensors to ensure cleanliness between furniture and corners and also to prevent it from falling down stairs, steps or balconies. Vacuums fluff, hair, solid waste and dust with two side brushes that help direct dirt towards the mouthpiece. The product is bivolt, has autonomy of two hours and three pre-programmed functions. The model was one of those evaluated during Tilt Lab Day at the end of 2021.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner Evo Robot – Elgin

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 459 to BRL 399 (13% discount)

The Evo Robot is three in one: it sweeps, vacuums and mops the house. It has an anti-fall system, which allows it to be used in places with unevenness, an anti-collision sensor and a cushioning system, preventing damage to objects and furniture. It also has a removable and washable internal dust reservoir. It is indicated for cleaning hair, dust, hair, crumbs and other dirt. It is bivolt and has up to two hours of autonomy.

Fast Clean Advanced RB-04 robot vacuum cleaner – Mondial

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 949.99 to BRL 874.90 (8% discount)

This model sweeps, vacuums and passes cloth and can be controlled by remote control, with commands to start and pause cleaning, direction buttons and three pre-programmed functions. It has 1h30min of autonomy and returns alone to the base for charging. Its anti-fall sensors and obstacle reading systems can detect unevenness in the floor, preventing falls and avoiding furniture and walls. It has a washable Hepa filter and is 8.5 cm high, allowing it to go under furniture such as beds and sofas.

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi – Positive

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,299 to BRL 1,159 (11% discount)

Another three-in-one robot that sweeps, vacuums and mops. It has 1h40min of autonomy and automatically returns to the bivolt charging base. With the app itself, you can schedule cleaning times or control it by voice command, as it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It has four cleaning modes, dust tank with 600 ml capacity and Hepa filter. It also has anti-impact and anti-fall sensors, detecting obstacles and changing their direction. Read the full product review here.

WConnect robot vacuum cleaner – WAP

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,788.32 to 1,559.90 in cash (12% discount)

The second model evaluated in the video above, this little robot has Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, in addition to having its own application for programming. You can choose cleaning modes and schedule the time the robot will work. It sweeps with its side swivel brush, vacuums and mops. It has a water dispenser to moisten the mop, autonomy of up to two hours and base for bivolt self-charging. It also has an anti-fall and anti-collision system and rubberized wheels that help you climb on carpets and uneven floors without causing damage to surfaces.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check the prices on the publication date (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

*With information from reports by Gabriel, Dias, Nathalie Ayres and Vinicius Oliveira.