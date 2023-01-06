7 headsets for up to R$ 289 to improve gaming | Which to Buy?

The JBL Quantum 200, on the other hand, can also be a good option for those who want to complete the setup with a device that provides realistic sounds for prices starting at R$ 213. Another option is the Razer Kraken X, which promises greater comfort and cardioid recording for about from R$ 289. Check out seven headsets to buy in Brazil in 2023 below.

1 of 5 7 headsets for up to BRL 289 to improve gaming — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo 7 headsets for up to BRL 289 to improve gameplay — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The HV-H2232D, from Havit, is a headset with RGB lighting, available on the side of the shape of each shell. It offers a padded ergonomic headband and size changes. The frequency present in the technology reaches numbers between 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz. The model is sold for values ​​starting at R$ 103.

The item provides wired connectivity via a 3.5 mm plug to connect the headset and a USB cable to power the LEDs. In addition, it features shells upholstered with synthetic fabric and its flexible microphone. The main cable sports 2.20 meters in length, while the drivers in each shell provide a 50mm build. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, buyers highlight the quality of the material and the comfort provided by the design, but criticize that the audio is too low.

Pros: value for money and padded ergonomic headband

value for money and padded ergonomic headband Cons: microphone problems after a certain time of use

Fortrek’s H2 is a headset for anyone looking for a video game accessory. The model has a construction that promises greater durability, but in the visual aspect it is more discreet, having only a simple blue lighting. The product is seen for around R$ 89.

The Fortrek H2 also uses P2 and USB connections, having a two-meter-long cable, which is within the range of headphones in the line. A differential of it is that the microphone has a noise canceling function, ideal for those looking for greater auditory immersion during use, which should make communication clearer during gaming matches.

Pros: visual, noise canceling and more robust construction

visual, noise canceling and more robust construction Cons: few audio resources

The Scylla H901, from Redragon, is a headset that features a retractable metal strip, which adjusts the size of the headband to the diameter of the head. The rest of the shape promises efficient padding on both the shells and the inside of the arch, a good option for those who wear glasses. The peripheral features P2 connectivity for mobile devices and PCs. It is compatible with common operating systems. The product can be found for figures starting at R$ 105.

According to the manufacturer, the hardware features beefy 40mm drivers and a slimmed-down microphone. The plug is complete with a two meter connection cable, volume controls on the shells, noise isolation system and plug and play function. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers point to good audio quality. However, they criticize that the cushions of the shells can get very hot depending on the weather.

Pros: adjustable headband and P2 connectivity

adjustable headband and P2 connectivity Cons: pillows tend to heat up after a certain amount of time of use

2 of 5 Quantum 100 has a 50 mm driver — Photo: Disclosure / JBL Quantum 100 has a 50 mm driver — Photo: Disclosure/JBL

The JBL Quantum 100 offers connectivity via a 3.5 mm P2 cable, which works on PCs with Windows or macOS systems, as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles. The microphone is removable, which can be interesting for those who want to use the accessory in other moments of entertainment. In addition to working also for those looking to dedicate themselves to online classes, remote meetings frequently or for online conversation. The product is sold for figures from R$ 194.

The dynamic frequency response is between 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz, and the input impedance is 32 Ohms. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlight the convenience for extended use. However, there are reports of not being able to isolate the sounds emitted by the headset to the environment, causing people around to hear the same sound as the user.

Pros: loud sound and cost-effective

loud sound and cost-effective Cons: problems with shell insulation

3 of 5 JBL Quantum 200 features a cable with P2 input and a long microphone — Photo: Disclosure / JBL JBL Quantum 200 features a cable with P2 input and a long microphone — Photo: Disclosure / JBL

The Quantum 200, from JBL, features a cable with a P2 input and a long microphone. The headset is an over-ear model, with two high-thickness shells built internally in synthetic fabric. The headband offers padded protection on the inner center, while one of the shells accommodates the volume control on the outside, making it easier to use. The device is compatible with cell phones, notebooks, desktops and consoles. The model is seen for around R$ 213.

The manufacturer indicates that the headphone of the brand specialized in audio introduces more believable sounds with immersive acoustic isolation. Drivers are 50mm. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlight its comfort and high compatibility. However, others criticize the device’s performance, stating that audio can leak straight into the microphone.

Pros: offers comfort

offers comfort Cons: microphone does not have noise cancellation

4 of 5 Logitech G332 features a microphone with a flip-to-mute system and can be used on computers, video games or cell phones — Photo: Disclosure/Logitech Logitech G332 brings microphone with flip-to-mute system and can be used in computers, video games or cell phones — Photo: Disclosure / Logitech

The G332, from Logitech, promises to be compatible with the main consoles, computers and mobile devices via the 3.5 mm input. Despite being an entry-level model of the brand, it stands out for its clean and immersive sound that promises greater immersion during use. The product is sold for values ​​starting at R$ 244.

The peripheral has precise 50 mm audio drivers, 6 mm microphone with mute functionality and pads with red accents, allowing changes of up to 90 degrees for adjustments according to the user’s preferences. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, buyers praised the value for money and high compatibility.

Pros: cost-effectiveness, noise cancellation and sound quality

cost-effectiveness, noise cancellation and sound quality Cons: not resistant to drops and bumps

5 out of 5 Razer Kraken X is an over-ear headphone — Photo: Disclosure/Razer Razer Kraken X is an over-ear headphone — Photo: Disclosure / Razer

The Kraken X, from Razer, is an over-ear headphone, a model that covers the entire ear and provides greater comfort and sound immersion during use. The entire internal part of the product, such as shells and bow, is covered with padding in synthetic material. The microphone is long and with cardioid pickup, allowing it to absorb sound from front and side directions. It is seen for prices starting at R$ 289.

It has 40 mm drivers, P2 input, compatibility with the entire line of the most modern consoles on the market (PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch). Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlighted the sound quality and noise-canceling microphone. However, they criticized the bow of the head.

Pros: high compatibility and noise canceling microphone

high compatibility and noise canceling microphone Cons: fragile and tends to squeeze the ears a lot

