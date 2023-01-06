7 new Avengers revealed in Kang Dynasty

Aside from the cameos, the MCU has yet to show any new superhero groups since the end of the Infinity Arc in 2019. However, one of Marvel’s darkest groups is expected to join the fight against Kang, the Conqueror, in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Even if things aren’t entirely clear yet, Marvel should start paving a new path starting with Phases 5 and 6.

By all indications, the end of phase 5 of the MCU should organize the Thunderbolts team for the universe. The group brings together villains and anti-heroes from projects that already appear in theaters.

Who are the Thunderbolts, the group from Avengers: Kang Dynasty?

The Thunderbolts are expected to actively participate in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. For now, Marvel has already announced all the names of who will compose the film: Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Coach (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Before Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts arrives in theaters only in 2024 to conclude phase 5 of the MCU. Until then, Marvel must give indications regarding the need for a new group of heroes (or almost so) for the protection of the planet. Always important to consider that Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, must also assemble a team for Captain America: New World Order.

In addition, Marvel also teases the formation of a group formed by young heroes from the introduction of Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan and America Chavez. For now, the MCU organizes different fronts and decentralizes the role, something that was very strong with the Avengers during phases 1, 2 and 3.

