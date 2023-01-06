99 announces end of service: understand!

Application 99 will stop its activities from February 28th. Find out how the application will look after the decision.
The 99Food brand, from the 99 app, announced that it will end its delivery activities on February 28 of this year. Thus, it will still be possible to buy meals and snacks through the app, but delivery will be the sole responsibility of the stores.
In this way, motoboys will be linked to restaurants and not to 99Food, unlike what happens with the brand’s rival, iFood. Check out more details below.
End of partnership between couriers and 99Food
The notice will be sent to all delivery partners and associated restaurants, so that the necessary changes can be made by the scheduled date for the completion of the delivery service. However, adjustments began this month and were completed by the last day of February.
In an official statement, the company clarified its position on the news:
“In search of a model that delivers more value to its partners and the company itself, 99 began, in January 2022, a transition from 99Food to an operation more focused on the marketplace, without offering the delivery service. Restaurants and delivery people have been properly communicated and supported during this transition.”
The decision is not recent. A possible end of the partnership between 99 and partner couriers was already foreseen, through notifications from the company. However, a deadline had not yet been set.
Meal delivery scenario by application
In March 2022, Uber announced the end of the UberEats service for restaurants, maintaining the partnership only with supermarkets, butchers, pharmacies and other large establishments. Currently, the service is called Cornershop.
This time, it’s the end of 99Food, which started delivering food in 2019, in Belo Horizonte. From the city of Minas Gerais, the service expanded to 59 other cities across the country, with around 114,000 partner restaurants.
It is possible to predict that the delivery scenario for meals and snacks will continue to undergo significant changes, as it faces challenges with the regularization of app delivery people. About this, there is already speculation of a new strike for this category of workers later this month in at least four Brazilian states.
Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com