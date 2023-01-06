“A lot of people were amazed”; Duilio brings last-minute ‘bomb’ over Fausto Vera at Flamengo

Special request from Vítor Pereira when he was at Corinthians, the gringo has been playing a lot since he arrived in Brazil

The vast majority of Brazilian clubs continue to move the ball market a lot, precisely because they are completely convinced that they need more options in the squad to be able to shine in the season. Whether with one-off reinforcements or a general overhaul, several deals have already been confirmedincluding even world football stars.

In case of Flamengo, for example, has already confirmed the arrival of Gerson, who made the fans very happy, as everyone knows the midfielder’s high capacity within the four lines. In addition to the Joker, who may be announced soon is Juan Quintero, who is also known for his left leg skills and history even in the World Cup.

In any case, Rubro-Negro continues to study more possibilities in this transfer window, especially with an eye on the Club World Cup, which is very close. In this way, Vítor Pereira can indicate some signings he would like to have in the squadasking Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz to analyze whether there are any chances.

One of the “darlings” of Portuguese, however, is discarded. During a participation this Friday (6) in the program Os Donos da Bola, Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, was asked by Neto about the possibility of Fausto Vera, highly praised at Parque São Jorge and absolute starter since he arrived, playing in Gávea:

“And Fausto Vera? They say that guy who went to train Flamengo wants him. I won’t say the guy’s name”questioned Neto, receiving a short and thick but sincere answer from Duilio:

“Forget it. Zero chance (of going to Flamengo). Fausto Vera just arrived and will not leave”, spiked the Corinthians president. It is important to highlight that many people were amazed by this situation, especially Fiel, who knows the importance of the gringo to have a strong starting lineup with Fernando Lázaro in 2022.