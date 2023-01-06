A SON | Drama starring Hugh Jackman has early debut Nerdtrip

The film A SON (The Son) follows the family drama of peter (Hugh Jackman), who has her life turned upside down in an attempt to connect with her son, a depressed teenager. From the renowned writer and director Florian Zeller (“My father”), A SON will hit theaters around the world Brazil in February 2 ndwith distribution of Diamond Films.

Drama that earned a nomination for Best Actor for Hugh Jackman at the Golden Globe® 2023, A SON still has Laura Dern, Anthony hopkins and Vanessa Kirby in the cast. The film has a screenplay adapted from the play by zeller and Christopher Hampton.

In A SONyears after the divorce of his parents, Nicholas (Zen McGrath) feels that he can no longer live with his mother, Kate (Laura Dern), and moves in with his father, his new partner beth (Vanessa Kirby) and the couple’s baby. While juggling work, the baby and a dream job offer, peter strives to take care of Nicholas how you would like your own father, played by Anthony Hopkins, be careful of him. As he looks to the past to correct his mistakes, he will face challenges in connecting with his son.

Check out the trailer:

Diamond Films has brought forward the premiere of the film, which hits theaters on February 2.

