A year dominated by major festivals and superhero films

2023 Outlook – Culture

To the relief of artists and the public, the relative control of the pandemic brought live cultural life back with force in 2022. Perhaps it is repressed desire, perhaps it is hope, but not even the most optimistic forecasts would dream of the scenario of resumption of shows live that we will have in 2023. Even before Carnival arrives, the agenda opens in Rio Grande do Sul, in the city of Xangri-Lá. It is there that, after a two-year hiatus, Planeta Atlântida aims to bring together an audience of 75,000 people. As usual, throughout its 25-year history, the line-up will focus on national attractions and a wide range of styles, from Ivete Sangalo and Ludmilla to Luan Santana and Jota Quest.

In São Paulo, in March, Lollapalooza will finally fulfill the dream of those who watched ships during the pandemic: its main attraction, singer Billie Eilish, will perform for the first time in the country after the cancellation of the tour, in 2020. The fans The more eager ones who want to anticipate what they’ll see on stage can check out a preview on January 27th, when cinemas will screen Billie Eilish: Live at the O2, a record of the Happier Than Ever world tour directed by Sam Wrench. Lollapalooza will also feature rappers Lil Nas X and Drake, punk band Blink-182, indies Tame Impala and Spanish singer Rosalía. The alternative tribe will be in the front row to see Jane’s Addiction, a band led by the creator of the festival, vocalist Perry Farrell.

The month of April will be dedicated to heavy rock, with two major celebrations in São Paulo separated by just one week: the seventh edition of Monsters of Rock, which returns to the country after seven years, will bring together veterans Kiss, Deep Purple, Scorpions, Helloween and Saxon. Summer Breeze, a European event that lands in Brazil for the first time, bets on the quantity and variety of styles within heavy rock – there will be more than 40 shows in all, among other experiences – and new heavy metal names, among them Parkway Drive, Lamb of God and the Brazilians Project 46 and Crypta. On the same day as the Monsters of Rock, the Breve Festival takes place in Belo Horizonte, with shows alternating international names, such as the English singer Joss Stone, and Brazilian artists, such as Alceu Valença.

In May, the musical agenda returns to the south, for the sixth edition of the Coolritiba festival, in the capital of Paraná. The event at Parque das Pedreiras, which houses Pedreira Paulo Leminski and Ópera de Arame, will also be marked by the diversity of rhythms – the cast includes, among others, Marisa Monte, Gilberto Gil, Sandy and Mano Brown.

The most anticipated festival of the year takes place in the second half of the year. The capital of São Paulo finally gets its “Rock in São Paulo”, a version of Rock in Rio performed by the Medina family, creators of the traditional festival in Rio. As the mega show in Rio only happens every two years, the organizers brought their expertise to six consecutive shows at the Interlagos Circuit in September. The Town (A Cidade), as it was baptized, will have a heavy investment of R$ 300 million. The result is also ambitious: the producers hope to generate R$1.7 billion in the economy and generate more than 20,000 jobs.

Another date awaited by music fans is Primavera Sound, a traditional Spanish festival that takes place in October at Espaço Anhembi, in São Paulo. Its first edition, in 2022, had the best show of last year in Brazil: that of the English band Arctic Monkeys, which promoted the release of The Car, their incredible new album. The Town and Primavera Sound haven’t even announced their attractions yet. Due to the size of the investment, however, one can expect a list of the greatest artists of today. In the case of Primavera, the edition released in Europe is a good indication of what is to come: Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Pet Shop Boys and Blur were announced as headliners.

Risk-free bets on screens

In productions that will hit theaters and streamings, the year will highlight superheroes and protagonists of major franchises. This demonstrates the consolidation of this format as the major profit engine for the studios, since the public often seeks to watch movies and series starring well-known characters. Between Marvel and DC productions, the two main sources of superheroes, the list is long: Spider-Man – Through the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels are the big bets. In franchises, as the sequels to successful films are called, we will have the return of stars playing their best known roles. Tom Cruise will be Ethan Hunt once again in Mission: Impossible 7: Reckoning; Keanu Reeves will star in John Wick 4; Eddie Murphy will again be Axel Foley in Cop 4. No sequel, however, is as anticipated as Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate, which will have Harrison Ford, aged 80, in the skin of archaeologist Indiana Jones for the fifth time – fifteen years after the last film in the series.

Names known to children’s audiences will also hit the screens in adult productions: Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, features Margot Robbie as the popular doll; the beloved moustached video game hero will win the animation Super Mario Bros – the Movie. Those who want to escape blockbusters will have good options: Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese, will bring together for the first time the duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, the greatest partners of the New York director; Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will feature Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist responsible for creating the atomic bomb; Bradley Cooper directs and acts in Maestro, the biopic of conductor Leonard Bernstein – himself a hero to classical music fans.

‘It is important to rescue the national soul’

The biggest cultural change in Brazil in 2023 happens offstage: the recreation of the Ministry of Culture (MinC). As he did in his first administration, with the nomination of an artist (Gilberto Gil), President Lula has now nominated the Bahian singer Margareth Menezes. She has already signaled that she intends to resume incentive programs, such as a “resignified” version of the Rouanet Law, in addition to putting the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc 2 laws into practice. countries. It strengthens the national identity,” she said. “It is important to rescue the national soul. Culture is not just art, it is economic, aesthetic and citizen.” According to the minister, a survey pointed out that Brazilian creativity is the seventh most influential in the world and employs more than five million people.