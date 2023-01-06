Actor Benedict Cumberbatch may pay fine for his slave-owning family

Doctor Strange interpreter Benedict Cumberbatch may have to pay compensation to Barbados for his family having employed slave labor on a sugar plantation he owned in the British colony.

After becoming a Republic in 2021, the nation of Barbados created a commission to claim compensation from families who used enslaved people to build their wealth, and that includes the Cumberbatch.

Joshua Cumberbatch, the actor’s seventh grandfather, bought a sugar plantation in the region in 1728 and reportedly exploited 250 slaves for nearly a century.

Colonization and slavery in Barbados

English settlers landed on the island of Barbados in 1627 and massacred the local indigenous population. According to historian Sir Hilary Beckles, Barbados was the birthplace of the British slave society, as thousands of enslaved Africans were brought there to work on sugar plantations.

In 1833, slavery was abolished in the British Empire and the government paid compensation for the use of this type of labor. However, these fines were paid to owners for the loss of their alleged “property”, and not to those who actually deserved it.

In this way, in addition to the profits accumulated by years of exploitation of enslaved Africans, the Cumberbatch family still received 6 thousand pounds, in 1834, which today would be equivalent to more than 1 million dollars.

Late but necessary repair

Benedict Cumberbatch has stated on several occasions that he is aware of his family’s shocking past and that he was even advised by his mother not to use his real last name, to prevent claims like this from occurring. The actor has already taken roles in films depicting the evils of slavery and said his performance was something of an apology.

More serious than the actor’s case, however, is that of British politician Richard Drax, whose family was supposedly responsible for starting the plantation system in Barbados and, with it, the slave trade. According to The guardian, it is estimated that over 30,000 enslaved people died on the Drax estates over 200 years. In fact, they still own a 250-hectare farm, valued at over £5 million, on Barbadian land to this day.