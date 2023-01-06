Actors Gabriel Miller and Sienna Belle are working together again

From the Editori From the Editor – https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/02/2022 – 10:32 am Share

Gabriel Miller and Sienna Belle became known to the general public when they acted in the SBT children’s soap opera, Carinha de Anjo, one of the broadcaster’s biggest hits in this segment. Both are currently casting for Bugados, the first sitcom produced in Brazil, which is in its fourth season on the Gloob channel (Globo’s children’s channel).

“In Carinha de Anjo we don’t play together that often, today we record literally every day together. We are brothers in the series and the coolest thing is that this relationship has extended into real life. We have a lot of affection for each other and she takes care of me as if she were my sister, ”explains Gabriel.

Bugados tells the story of a group that forms when the brothers Mig (Gabriel) and Carol (Sienna) complete the level of their favorite game, causing the game characters to jump from the screen to real life.

“Gabs played Emílio in the soap opera and I played Frida. We were “crushs”, or at least my character loved him hahaha. Now we play brothers, look how crazy! I was so happy to know that I was going to be able to share this one with him. He’s so awesome! A baby, but who is a huge professional! I admire this little guy so much. Carol and Mig still have a lot of stories to tell, we have a lot of fun”, says Sienna.

Bugados airs from Monday to Friday, from 6 pm on Gloob, and is also available on Globoplay.

