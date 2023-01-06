Actress opens the game about Harry Styles in the MCU: “Chaotic and strange”

The actor and singer Harry Styles made a brief appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film’s post-credits scene eternalplaying the character Starfox, brother of Thanos.

He should return in the sequence with a bigger participation, however, the actress Iman Vellaniin Ms. Marvelleft fans on edge by casting doubt on Styles’ return.

“I find this all very strange!”, she said, in an interview with AP Entertainment. “I don’t know. Is weird. I really wonder if they’re going to go ahead and do something with the character, or if they just teased for the sake of teasing.”

“Because I know Chloe Zhao is a huge fan of Harry Styles. But then if you have the entire Harry Styles fandom in the MCU, how chaotic would that be?”

Since the launch of eternal, Styles himself joked that he believed he would no longer return to the MCU. “It would be funny if it did, wouldn’t it?” he said.

Anyway, so far, contrary to Vellani’s and Harry’s own questions, MCU boss Kevin Feige has already assured that Starfox will win his special moment on screens in the future.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip are something very exciting for us,” he said. So far, though, it’s unclear when that will actually happen.

Speaking of Styles, recently, his relationship with director Olivia Wilde came to an end. The couple had stated that they were taking a break, however, the international media tried to confirm the end of the relationship.

But the reason for the breakup was in suspense until OK! made it clear that the decision came from the actress and director and the reason would be her children. Wilde would be focused on the children and more concerned with the custody of the children, which led her to make some decisions such as leaving the house a little.

This more homely rhythm of Wilde would be preventing her from accompanying Styles in his works around the world, since he is a singer and is always on tour.

Still according to a friend close to the artists, the former couple continues to keep in touch, treating each other now as friends. According to the source, Harry and Olivia’s challenge was to overcome the distance.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t let go of Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry has ever had, so clearly they have a special bond. They are taking a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s going to be on every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids.”

