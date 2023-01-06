Actress reveals abortion and compares herself to The Handmaid’s Tale character

The actress Madeline Brewer revealed that her character in The Handmaid’s Tale it was fundamental for her to be able to tell her own story about the miscarriage she suffered at the beginning of the year.

At age 30, she revealed in an interview that the role of Janine was an inspiration to manifest herself. The character had an abortion storyline in the show’s fourth season last year.

She also mentioned the character she is playing in the theater, in an adaptation of cabaretwho also suffers a miscarriage.

“People talk about how much they love Janine and how much Janine has inspired them, and it felt important for me to talk about my own experience,” Brewer said. “Now I’m doing West End theater, which I’ve wanted to do my whole life, and this other character also had an abortion.”

“I was playing Janine, prepping this audition, and now every night I play a woman who goes through the feelings of getting pregnant, wanting to keep the pregnancy, deciding not to keep it, because of the life she wants for herself.”

“When I shot Janine’s scenes where she was having an abortion and being manipulated by these crisis pregnancy centers, the ‘Roe v. Wade’ still hadn’t been changed.”

With this, the actress refers to the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that, since 1973, guaranteed the right to an abortion to any woman. The decision was recently revoked and generated controversy in various parts of the world.

“But having that storyline was really a really incredible grieving process for me over my own miscarriage, which I spoke about online in June after Roe’s ouster,” Brewer said.

She said that she felt that the way the character in The Handmaid’s Tale was seen choosing to have an abortion had not been previously pictured.

“There is no way to say why someone would have an abortion, because there is no way a woman or a person would decide to have an abortion. I feel like sometimes we talk about it like it’s like, ‘Oh, that was the abortion story,'” the actress explained.

“But there are thousands and thousands of reasons why anyone would make the wrong decision. And for me, it was the very singular fact that I wasn’t ready,” she concluded.

In June, after the annulment of the old Supreme Court decision, the actress revealed on her Instagram that she had an abortion when she was 20 years old.

“I hated myself and my body and punished myself for years but never once regretted it. Today my life is mine. I can’t wait to be a mother one day on my own terms,” she said.

