Address near the Army in Raja Gabáglia, in Belo Horizonte, receives an unusual name on Google Maps

Location and travel apps are widely used by people who need a reference or for moving around BH. Interestingly, Google Maps, the mapping system of the American technology giant, is displaying the name “Patriotários” when the user selects a point on Avenida Raja Gabáglia in front of the Command of the 4th Military Region, in the western region of the capital.

This unusual nomenclature also appears in passenger transport applications such as Uber and 99.

The Army’s address in the capital has become a symbol of the anti-democratic demonstrations that have been taking place for at least two months. Bolsonaristas set up tents and tents, they have been disturbing the traffic and movement of those who want to pass through the place. At peak times, the situation tends to get worse, due to the high flow of vehicles.

(Uber App / Playback)

Supporters of former president Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) protest against the result of the polls, which elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Bolsonarists’ requests, however, were of no use, since the PT was sworn in as president. Still, they remain in place claiming to “fight against communism”.

THE Nowadays contacted Uber and did not get a response until the closing of this article.

In a note, Google said that “when there are inaccuracies, we work to remove them as quickly as possible. and that they work continuously to identify and remove content that violates policies and we encourage people to report this content, so that they can review and act when necessary”.

The company ended by saying that “users who repeatedly violate Google policies may be prohibited from suggesting changes to Google Maps”.

