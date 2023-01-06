After 15 years, Warner Brothers will bring the horror classic Tales of Halloween to theaters – Culture

Released at festivals in 2007, Trick ‘r Treat excited many fans, but ended up being released on DVD only in 2009

Fans of the horror classic Tales of Halloween (2007) will finally be able to enjoy it on the big screen (Photo: YouTube/Legendary/Reproduction)

The film Trick ‘r Treat, 2007, directed by Michael Dougherty (Godzilla vs. Kong), has reached milestones in the 15 years since its release at the Butt-Numb-a-Thon festival in Austin, Texas ( USA), which many horror films do not even dream of achieving, as a comic adaptation and even serving as inspiration for a part of the Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal’s park in Florida (USA).

Yet somehow, Dougherty’s film never played properly in theaters, being released straight to DVD in 2009, failing to play on the big screen. Now, Warner Brothers is ready to remedy that. According to a post shared on Twitter, on the official profile of WB Classic Films, the movie Tales of Halloween will be shown in the American network of theaters Regal in time to celebrate Halloween (October 31).

The announcement of the cult feature film being shown on the big screen, in an unprecedented way, has excited many Internet users and fans of horror movies.

Trick ‘r Treat is considered a horror classic by writer and director Michael Dougherty and tells four stories set on Halloween that feature a mysterious and frightening character named Sam (Quinn Lord), who wears orange pajamas and a fabric bag over his head, showing black buttons for eyes and a seam representing the mouth.

In addition to presenting us with one of the most terrifying and “cutest” horror characters in the history of cinema, the film stars Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Dylan Baker (Happiness), also bringing in the supporting cast the actors Brian Cox, Leslie Bibb and Lauren Lee Smith.

The connected stories in Tales of Halloween are dark, with some touches of humor, although one of them, entitled Halloween School Bus Massacre, is quite harrowing.

Trick ‘r Treat had generated hype among horror movie fans in 2007 and 2008, when it was screened at festivals and even at the San Diego Comic-Con, but ended up going straight to DVD residencies in 2009. strange decision by Warner Bros. left a lot of people disappointed at the time.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated 15-year-old horror film are now available on the Regal network’s website in the US, with showings starting October 6th.