After denying Doctor Strange, Marvel offers Daniel Craig a new role

Leading the franchise since 2006, with 007 – Casino Royalethe actor Daniel Craig arrived last year in his last film as James Bond, in the case 007 – No Time to Die.

The star will be immortalized as one of the great faces of the franchise, and previously tried to get an adaptation of comics, the failure Cowboys & Aliensa film he starred in alongside Harrison Ford.

And with no more James Bond on the way, it is normal for other major franchises to now crave the presence of Daniel Craig, such as Marvel Studios itself, which previously went after the star to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Daniel Craig would play Balder the Brave, but turned it down at the last second due to a COVID spike in the UK, where filming was taking place. Doctor Strange 2.

Balder would be another one of Wanda’s victims at the base of the Illuminati, which means that it may have been a good decision for Daniel Craig to have denied the opportunity, after all, Marvel continued to have a declared interest in the star.

According to the MTTSH, reliable source, Marvel has now offered another role to Daniel Craig. Although there are no details on whether he is a possible hero or villain, we believe that he would now be a much more significant character. Will the star accept this time?

