Afternoon session today: see which movie TV Globo is showing this Wednesday (6) – Zoeira

THE “Afternoon session todayWednesday (6), exhibits the American film “Our Life with Dogsafter the chapter of the telenovela “O Cravo e a Rosa”, at 3:30 pm on TV Globo. The work, from 2018, It’s in the drama and comedy genre.is directed by Ken Marino, as well as actress Nina Dobrev.

Synopsis for ‘Our Life with Dogs’

Adorable dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, a dog walker, a businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Today’s Afternoon Session movie trailer

Technical sheet of ‘Our Life with Dogs’

  • Original title: Dog Days (2018);

  • Cast: Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Nina Dobrev, Rob Corddry, Tone Bell and Vanessa Hudgens;

  • Direction: Ken Marino;

  • Nationality: American;

  • Genre: Comedy and Drama.

